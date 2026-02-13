mr.Booster Wins the Best Marketing Campaign 2026 Award at SiGMA Eurasia

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-cycle marketing agency mr.Booster has won the Best Marketing Campaign 2026 award at SiGMA Eurasia 2026, one of the region's key events for the global digital entertainment community. The award recognizes Hooked Back, mr.Booster's full-funnel retargeting campaign built by mr.Booster, designed to convert accumulated brand attention into sustained, measurable growth.

Conceived, designed, and executed in 2025, Hooked Back was developed entirely from scratch as a full-funnel retargeting ecosystem. The campaign combined lifecycle segmentation, creative logic, and a dedicated measurement methodology, turning retargeting into a structured growth layer rather than a supporting tactic.

At the core of the campaign was mr.Booster's in-house retargeting technology, launched in 2025, enabling full control over frequency management, sequencing, and attribution. Built on behavioral signals (instead of static audience pools), the system operated across three lifecycle segments, adapting communication mechanics to each stage of user engagement and creating a clear framework for assessing efficiency across reactivation, first conversion, and retention.

Across all segments, reactivation and acquisition costs were approximately ~60% below comparable market benchmarks for the same geographies. Beyond cost efficiency, the campaign contributed tangible business impact by increasing repeat deposit frequency, improving retention among reactivated users, and growing the share of revenue generated from existing audiences.

"Winning this award is an incredible moment for our team," said Anastasia Kolmakova, Head of Marketing at mr.Booster. "After our first award – Industry Rising Star 2025 at SiGMA Central Europe in Rome – receiving another recognition so soon feels especially meaningful."

Hooked Back is the result of teamwork: strategy, media buying, creative, analytics, and continuous optimization working as one system. We're proud that our approach to full-funnel retargeting and proprietary technology is being recognized, and we see it as motivation to keep building solutions that deliver measurable, sustainable growth for our partners."

During SiGMA Eurasia 2026, the mr.Booster team connected with partners, industry leaders, and brands to discuss growth strategies and share insights on high-performance marketing, media buying, and full-funnel retargeting approaches across competitive verticals.

With a proven track record in retargeting, media buying, and full-funnel growth strategies, mr.Booster continues to help brands transform short-term acquisition into sustainable results through data-driven experimentation and scalable marketing systems.

For more information about mr.Booster's campaigns and solutions, visit mrbooster.com or contact us: [email protected] .

Media Contact

Maria S

+447458197591

[email protected]

SOURCE mr.Booster