MRC Global Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) will release 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.

What: MRC Global 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central



How: Via phone -- Dial 412-­­­­­­­­­­­902-0003 and ask for the MRC Global call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or webcast -- at http://www.mrcglobal.com

A replay will be available through August 16, 2019 by dialing 201-612-7415 using pass code 13691569#. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mrcglobal.com for 90 days.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global, is the largest global distributor, based on sales, of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry and supplies these products and services across each of the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. More information about MRC Global can be found on our website mrcglobal.com.

Contact:

Monica Broughton

Investor Relations

MRC Global Inc.

Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com

832-308-2847

