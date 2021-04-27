MRC Global Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the largest global distributor, based on sales, of pipe, valves and fittings and related infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, today announced first quarter 2021 results.

The company's sales were $609 million for the first quarter of 2021, which was 5% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 and 23% lower than the first quarter of 2020. Sequentially, all sectors experienced an increase in sales, except for gas utilities, which was lower due to an unseasonably higher than average fourth quarter. As compared to the first quarter of 2020, the gas utility sector sales were higher due to market share gains, and all other sectors and segments declined as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced customer spending.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2021 was ($9) million, or ($0.11) per diluted share, as compared to the first quarter of 2020 net income of $3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global's president and chief executive officer stated, "I am pleased with the solid first quarter performance that our team delivered. Despite a slow start to the quarter resulting from customer budget resets and extreme weather conditions, we were able to achieve a 5% sequential revenue increase, a stronger bottom line and continued cash flow generation, reflecting an improved business environment.

"In my first few weeks at MRC Global, I have been very impressed with the caliber of our employees and the long-standing relationships we enjoy with our customers and suppliers. These strengths, along with our commitment to operational excellence and superior customer service, have allowed our company to become the leading PVF distributor and will support our growth ambitions in the years ahead," Mr. Saltiel added.

MRC Global's first quarter of 2021 gross profit was $103 million, or 16.9% of sales as compared to the first quarter of 2020 gross profit of $148 million, or 18.6% of sales. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 includes $4 million of expense in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting as compared to the first quarter of 2020, which includes income of $3 million relating to LIFO inventory cost accounting. Adjusted gross profit, which excludes the impact of LIFO, for the first quarter of 2021 was $118 million or 19.4% of revenue.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $100 million, or 16.4% of sales, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $126 million, or 15.9% of sales, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted SG&A of $98 million for the first quarter of 2021 excludes $2 million of employee separation expense.

Income tax expense was $0 for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $5 million for the first quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, the 0% effective tax rate is a result of tax expense on foreign income offsetting U.S. tax benefits on pre-tax losses. The company's rates generally differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% as a result of state income taxes and differing foreign income tax rates.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (adjusted gross profit, adjusted SG&A, adjusted EBITDA) to GAAP measures (gross profit, SG&A, net income) in this release.

Sales by Geographic Segment

Sales for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to first quarter of 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related mitigation measures, which negatively affected demand.

U.S. sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $484 million, down $154 million, or 24%, from the same quarter in 2020. All sectors were down due to reduced activity levels related to the pandemic and related restrictions, except for gas utilities. Gas utilities' sector sales were up $10 million, or 5%, primarily due to market share gains and customers increasing activity levels in preparation for the construction season. Upstream production sector sales decreased by $71 million, or 51%, primarily due to reduced spending by customers and a 47% reduction in well completions. Downstream and industrial sector sales declined $52 million, or 27%, due to delayed or reduced maintenance spending from lower demand related to the pandemic. Midstream pipeline sector sales declined $41 million, or 37%, due to lower production levels and associated lower demand for infrastructure as well as the timing of project activity. Sequentially, midstream pipeline, downstream and industrial and upstream production sectors increased as market conditions improved.

Canada sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $32 million, down $18 million, or 36%, from the same quarter in 2020 driven primarily by the upstream production sector, which was adversely affected by the pandemic. The strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar favorably impacted sales by $2 million, or 4%. Sequentially, Canada sales improved primarily due to the upstream production sector as capital spending increased in response to higher commodity prices.

International sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $93 million, down $13 million, or 12%, from the same period in 2020 driven primarily by reduced spending due to lower activity levels associated with reduced customer budgets. Stronger foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar favorably impacted sales by $8 million or 8%.

Sales by End-Market Sector

Gas utilities sector sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $210 million, or 34% of total sales, an increase of $8 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2020 driven by the U.S. segment.

Downstream and industrial sector sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $194 million, or 32% of total sales, a decrease of $57 million, or 23%, from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in the downstream and industrial sector sales was across all segments led by the U.S. segment. Sequentially, downstream and industrial sector sales were up 11% as customers completed repair, maintenance, and turnaround work initially postponed in 2020 as well as recovery work related to inclement weather in February.

Upstream production sector sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $127 million, or 21% of total sales, a decline of $95 million, or 43%, from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in upstream production sales was across all segments led by the U.S. segment. Sequentially, the upstream production sector sales increased slightly, driven by North America as customers increased spending for completions and facility construction.

Midstream pipeline sector sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $78 million, or 13% of total sales, a reduction of $41 million, or 34%, from the first quarter of 2020 driven by the U.S. segment. Sequentially, midstream pipeline sales improved 26% as customers reallocated resources to smaller pipeline projects and some increased valve purchases.

Balance Sheet

Cash provided by operations was $24 million in the first quarter of 2021. The cash balance was $132 million, long-term debt was $382 million, and net debt was $250 million as of March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, availability under the company's asset-based lending facility was $395 million and available liquidity was $527 million. The company intends to make an excess cash flow payment of $105 million in April, in accordance with the debt agreement. Available liquidity, pro forma for the excess cash payment, will be $422 million, which is sufficient to support the business and capital needs of the company.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (Net Debt) to GAAP measures (Long-term Debt) in this release.

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions, except shares)





March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



















Assets















Current assets:















Cash

$ 132



$ 119

Accounts receivable, net



369





319

Inventories, net



504





509

Other current assets



24





19

Total current assets



1,029





966



















Long-term assets:















Operating lease assets



195





200

Property, plant and equipment, net



98





103

Other assets



19





19



















Intangible assets:















Goodwill, net



264





264

Other intangible assets, net



222





229





$ 1,827



$ 1,781



















Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Trade accounts payable

$ 338



$ 264

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



85





94

Operating lease liabilities



35





37

Current portion of long-term debt



105





4

Total current liabilities



563





399



















Long-term liabilities:















Long-term debt, net



277





379

Operating lease liabilities



181





187

Deferred income taxes



71





70

Other liabilities



36





41



















Commitments and contingencies

































6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued and outstanding



355





355



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 106,721,847 and 106,315,296 issued, respectively



1





1

Additional paid-in capital



1,742





1,739

Retained deficit



(790)





(781)

Less: Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares



(375)





(375)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(234)





(234)







344





350





$ 1,827



$ 1,781



MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



















Sales

$ 609



$ 794

Cost of sales



506





646

Gross profit



103





148

Selling, general and administrative expenses



100





126

Operating income



3





22

Other expense:















Interest expense



(6)





(8)



















(Loss) income before income taxes



(3)





14

Income tax expense



-





5

Net (loss) income



(3)





9

Series A preferred stock dividends



6





6

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (9)



$ 3





































Basic (loss) income per common share

$ (0.11)



$ 0.04

Diluted (loss) income per common share

$ (0.11)



$ 0.04

Weighted-average common shares, basic



82.3





81.7

Weighted-average common shares, diluted



82.3





82.4



MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions)





Three Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



















Operating activities















Net (loss) income

$ (3)



$ 9

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operations:















Depreciation and amortization



5





5

Amortization of intangibles



6





7

Equity-based compensation expense



5





2

Deferred income tax benefit



-





1

Increase (decrease) in LIFO reserve



4





(3)

Provision for credit losses



-





6

Other



-





1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(50)





(33)

Inventories



-





(4)

Other current assets



(6)





2

Accounts payable



75





49

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(12)





(5)

Net cash provided by operations



24





37



















Investing activities















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(2)





(2)

Other investing activities



1





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(1)





(2)



















Financing activities















Payments on revolving credit facilities



(2)





(228)

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities



2





205

Payments on long-term obligations



(1)





(4)

Dividends paid on preferred stock



(6)





(6)

Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings



(2)





(3)

Net cash used in financing activities



(9)





(36)



















Increase (decrease) in cash



14





(1)

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash



(1)





(3)

Cash -- beginning of period



119





32

Cash -- end of period

$ 132



$ 28



MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited) (in millions)

Disaggregated Sales by Segment and Sector

Three Months Ended March 31,





U.S.



Canada



International



Total

2021































Gas utilities

$ 209



$ 1



$ -



$ 210

Downstream & industrial



138





4





52





194

Upstream production



68





23





36





127

Midstream pipeline



69





4





5





78





$ 484



$ 32



$ 93



$ 609

2020































Gas utilities

$ 199



$ 3



$ -



$ 202

Downstream & industrial



190





6





55





251

Upstream production



139





37





46





222

Midstream pipeline



110





4





5





119





$ 638



$ 50



$ 106



$ 794



MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited) (in millions)

Sales by Product Line







Three Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,

Type

2021



2020

Line pipe

$ 65



$ 100

Carbon fittings and flanges



85





115

Total carbon pipe, fittings and flanges



150





215

Valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation



241





323

Gas products



134





134

Stainless steel and alloy pipe and fittings



29





37

General products



55





85





$ 609



$ 794



MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions)





Three Months Ended





March 31,



Percentage



March 31,



Percentage





2021



of Revenue



2020



of Revenue*



































Gross profit, as reported

$ 103





16.9 %

$ 148





18.6 % Depreciation and amortization



5





0.8 %



5





0.6 % Amortization of intangibles



6





1.0 %



7





0.9 % Increase (decrease) in LIFO reserve



4





0.7 %



(3)





(0.4) % Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 118





19.4 %

$ 157





19.8 %



Notes to above: * Does not foot due to rounding

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions)





Three Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 100



$ 126

Employee separation (1)



(2)





-

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 98



$ 126





Notes to above: (1) Charges (pre-tax) related to employee separation of which $1 million is non-cash share-based compensation.



The company defines Adjusted Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as SG&A, less severance and restructuring expenses, employee separation costs, facility closures plus the recovery of supplier bad debt. The company presents Adjusted SG&A because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company. The company presents Adjusted SG&A because the company believes Adjusted SG&A is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance. Among other things, Adjusted SG&A measures the company's operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. The company uses Adjusted SG&A as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that SG&A is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted SG&A.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions)





Three Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



















Net (loss) income

$ (3)



$ 9

Income tax expense



-





5

Interest expense



6





8

Depreciation and amortization



5





5

Amortization of intangibles



6





7

Employee separation (1)



1





-

Increase (decrease) in LIFO reserve



4





(3)

Equity-based compensation expense (2)



5





2

Gain on early extinguishment of debt (3)



-





(1)

Foreign currency losses



-





2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 24



$ 34





Notes to above: (1) Charge (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A. (2) Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A. $1 million relates to employee separation. (3) Gain (pre-tax) related to the purchase of the Term Loan recorded in Other, net.



The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and asset impairments, including intangible assets and inventory) and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance. Among other things, Adjusted EBITDA measures the company's operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company's operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of Adjusted EBITDA.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021





Amount



Per Share



















Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (9)



$ (0.11)

Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax



3





0.04

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (6)



$ (0.07)























Three Months Ended March 31, 2020





Amount



Per Share



















Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 3



$ 0.04

Decrease in LIFO reserve, net of tax



(2)





(0.03)

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 1



$ 0.01





Notes to above: The company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders less after-tax goodwill and intangible impairment, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring, plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and related per share amounts because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company's operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. Those items include goodwill and intangible asset impairments, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring as well as the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company believes that Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure) and the Leverage Ratio Calculation (in millions)





March 31,





2021











Long-term debt, net

$ 277

Plus: current portion of long-term debt



105

Long-term debt



382

Less: cash



132

Net Debt

$ 250











Net Debt

$ 250

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA



87

Leverage ratio



2.9





Notes to above: Net Debt and related leverage metrics may be considered non-GAAP measures. We define Net Debt as total long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash. We define our leverage ratio as Net Debt divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. We believe Net Debt is an indicator of the extent to which the company's outstanding debt obligations could be satisfied by cash on hand and a useful metric for investors to evaluate the company's leverage position. We believe the leverage ratio is a commonly used metric that management and investors use to assess the borrowing capacity of the company. We believe total long-term debt (including the current portion) is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Net Debt.

