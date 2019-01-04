MRC Global Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the largest global distributor, based on sales, of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2018 results.

The company's sales were $1.009 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was 12% higher than the fourth quarter of 2017 and 6% lower than the third quarter of 2018. As compared to 2017, the fourth quarter increase was driven primarily by the upstream and downstream sectors.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 of $29 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. The fourth quarter results include severance and restructuring after-tax charges of $3 million, or $ 0.03 per diluted share in 2018 and $14 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in 2017. The results for the fourth quarter of 2017 include a provisional tax benefit of $50 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, related to the accounting for United States tax reform legislation. Fourth quarter 2017 results also include after-tax charges of $6 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the write off of inventory in the international segment related to reducing our local presence in Iraq.

MRC Global's fourth quarter 2018 gross profit was $171 million, or 16.9% of sales, an increase from fourth quarter 2017 gross profit of $141 million, or 15.6% of sales. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 reflects an expense of $14 million and $9 million, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 also includes $6 million of non-cash inventory charges recorded in cost of sales.

Andrew R. Lane, MRC Global's president and chief executive officer stated, "The fourth quarter 2018 results were as we expected with revenue over $1.0 billion. All three geographic segments and our valve product group drove strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the same quarter in 2017. Our fourth quarter 2018 adjusted gross profit percentage of 20.0% and our adjusted EBITDA of $63 million remained strong. We generated $135 million in cash flow from operations, and we repurchased $75 million of common stock in the fourth quarter."

Mr. Lane added, "I am very proud of our results for 2018, the second year of the oil and gas industry recovery, as we continued to successfully execute our long-term strategy. As compared to 2017, our 2018 revenue increased 14%, which includes more than $900 million of e-commerce revenue. Our 2018 adjusted gross profit percentage of 19.6% was the best since 2008, and our 2018 adjusted EBITDA increased 56% over 2017. We achieved adjusted EBITDA margins of 6.7% in 2018, the best since 2014. Our 2018 net income attributable to common stockholders improved 92% to $50 million and our diluted earnings per share improved 100% to $0.54 per share."

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $148 million, or 14.7% of sales, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $148 million, or 16.4% of sales, for the same period of 2017. SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 include $4 million and $14 million of pre-tax severance and restructuring charges, respectively.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA) to GAAP measures (gross profit, net income) in this release.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $778 million, up $63 million, or 9%, from the same quarter in 2017. Upstream increased by $37 million, or 23% primarily due to higher well completions. Downstream increased $33 million, or 17% driven by project deliveries and market share gains. Midstream declined slightly by $7 million, or 2% due primarily to non-recurring project work.

Canadian sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $79 million, up $8 million, or 11%, from the same quarter in 2017 due to market share gains in the upstream sector and project work in the midstream sector. A weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar unfavorably impacted sales by $3 million.

International sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $152 million, up $35 million, or 30%, from the same period in 2017. The $19 million increase in upstream was driven primarily by project deliveries in Kazakhstan and the $15 million increase in downstream was primarily due to increased refinery activity. Weaker foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar unfavorably impacted sales by $6 million.

Sales by Sector

Upstream sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 22% over the fourth quarter of 2017 to $339 million, or 34% of total sales. The increase in upstream sales was across all segments.

Midstream sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $373 million, or 37% of total sales, virtually flat with the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales to gas utility customers were up by 26% due to an increase in integrity and growth project spending for various customers, while sales to transmission and gathering customers were down 21% over the same quarter in 2017 due primarily to non-recurring project work.

Downstream sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 18% from the fourth quarter of 2017 to $297 million, or 29% of total sales. The U.S. segment was the primary driver of the increase followed by the international segment.

Balance Sheet

Cash balances were $43 million at December 31, 2018. Debt, net of cash, was $641 million as of December 31, 2018 and excess availability under our asset-based lending facility was $449 million. Cash provided from operations was $135 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. MRC Global's liquidity position of $492 million is sufficient to support the business and capital needs.

Share Repurchase Program Update

In October 2018, the board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for common stock of up to $150 million. During the fourth quarter, the company purchased $75 million of its common stock at an average price of $15.89 per share. In 2018, under both the current and prior authorizations, the company repurchased $125 million of common stock at an average price of $16.46. In January 2019, the company purchased an additional $25 million of its common stock at an average price of $14.24 per share, leaving another $50 million under the current authorization.

Since 2015, the company has repurchased $325 million (21.1 million shares) at an average price of $15.40 per share. The outstanding share count as of January 31, 2019 was 83.9 million shares.

The shares may be repurchased at management's discretion in the open market. Depending on market conditions and other factors, these repurchases may be commenced or suspended from time to time without prior notice. The current program is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2019.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global, is the largest global distributor, based on sales, of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and related products and services to the energy industry and supplies these products and services across each of the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. More information about MRC Global can be found on our website mrcglobal.com.

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions)













December 31,

2018

2017 Assets









Current assets:









Cash $ 43

$ 48 Accounts receivable, net

587



522 Inventories, net

797



701 Other current assets

38



47 Total current assets

1,465



1,318











Other assets

23



21











Property, plant and equipment, net

140



147











Intangible assets:









Goodwill, net

484



486 Other intangible assets, net

322



368













$ 2,434

$ 2,340











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Trade accounts payable $ 435

$ 415 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

130



143 Current portion of long-term debt

4



4 Total current liabilities

569



562











Long-term obligations:









Long-term debt, net

680



522 Deferred income taxes

98



106 Other liabilities

40



36











Commitments and contingencies





















6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued and outstanding

355



355











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 104,953,693 and 103,099,692 issued, respectively

1



1 Additional paid-in capital

1,721



1,691 Retained deficit

(498)



(548) Treasury stock at cost: 19,347,839 and 11,751,726 shares, respectively

(300)



(175) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(232)



(210)



692



759

$ 2,434

$ 2,340

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017























Sales $ 1,009

$ 903

$ 4,172

$ 3,646 Cost of sales

838



762



3,483



3,064 Gross profit

171



141



689



582























Selling, general and administrative expenses

148



148



562



536 Operating income (loss)

23



(7)



127



46























Other (expense) income:





















Interest expense

(10)



(7)



(38)



(31) Write off of debt issuance costs

-



-



(1)



(8) Other, net

3



-



7



-























Income (loss) before income taxes

16



(14)



95



7 Income tax expense (benefit)

6



(49)



21



(43) Net income

10



35



74



50 Series A preferred stock dividends

6



6



24



24 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 4

$ 29

$ 50

$ 26















































Basic earnings per common share $ 0.05

$ 0.31

$ 0.55

$ 0.28 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.04

$ 0.30 (1) $ 0.54

$ 0.27 Weighted-average common shares, basic

88.6



93.4



90.1



94.3 Weighted-average common shares, diluted

89.9



94.8 (1)

91.8



95.6





Notes to above:



(1) The preferred stock shares (20.3 million shares) were dilutive in the fourth quarter of 2017 only. The diluted earnings per common share calculation is calculated as net income of $35 million divided by 115.1 million shares.

MRC Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions)













Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017 Operating activities









Net income $ 74

$ 50 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operations:









Depreciation and amortization

23



22 Amortization of intangibles

45



45 Equity-based compensation expense

14



16 Deferred income tax benefit

(9)



(78) Amortization of debt issuance costs

1



3 Inventory-related charges

-



6 Write off of debt issuance costs

1



8 Increase in LIFO reserve

62



28 Change in fair value of derivative instruments

(1)



1 Provision for uncollectible accounts

1



1 Other non-cash items

9



2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(74)



(118) Inventories

(175)



(168) Other current assets

8



8 Accounts payable

27



93 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(17)



33 Net cash used in operations

(11)



(48)











Investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(20)



(30) Proceeds from the disposition of property, plant and equipment

6



3 Net cash used in investing activities

(14)



(27)











Financing activities









Payments on revolving credit facilities

(1,118)



(696) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

1,280



825 Payments on long-term obligations

(4)



(18) Debt issuance costs paid

(1)



(8) Purchases of common stock

(125)



(68) Dividends paid on preferred stock

(24)



(24) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

21



1 Repurchase of shares to satisfy tax withholdings

(5)



(3) Net cash provided by financing activities

24



9











Decrease in cash

(1)



(66) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

(4)



5 Cash beginning of year

48



109 Cash end of year $ 43

$ 48

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions)

























Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017























Net income $ 10

$ 35

$ 74

$ 50 Income tax expense (benefit) (1)

6



(49)



21



(43) Interest expense

10



7



38



31 Depreciation and amortization

6



6



23



22 Amortization of intangibles

11



11



45



45 Increase in LIFO reserve

14



9



62



28 Inventory-related charges (2)

-



6



-



6 Equity-based compensation expense (3)

3



4



14



16 Severance and restructuring charges (4)

4



14



4



14 Foreign currency losses (gains)

(1)



-



(1)



(2) Write off of debt issuance costs (5)

-



-



1



8 Litigation matter (6)

-



-



-



3 Change in fair value of derivative instruments

-



-



(1)



1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63

$ 43

$ 280

$ 179



Notes to above:



(1) Amounts in 2017 include a provisional tax benefit of $50 million related to the accounting for United States tax reform. (2) Non-cash charges (pre-tax) recorded in cost of goods sold. Charges in 2017, recorded in the international segment, are related to reducing our local presence in Iraq. (3) Recorded in SG&A (4) Charges (pre-tax) related to employee severance and restructuring charges recorded in SG&A. 2018 charges relate to the partial closure and relocation of a corporate office and the termination of an executive's employment. The 2017 charges relate to cost reduction initiatives to improve profitability in our international segment. (5) Charge (pre-tax) related to the write off of debt issuance costs related to the refinancing of our senior secured Term Loan in 2018. Charge (pre-tax) related to the refinancing of our senior secured term loan and our asset based lending facility in 2017. (6) Charge (pre-tax) related to the settlement of litigation with Weatherford Canada Partnership in the second quarter 2017 recorded in Other, net. The company previously recognized a charge of $3 million associated with this matter in the fourth quarter of 2015.



The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and asset impairments, including inventory) and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance. Among other things, Adjusted EBITDA measures the company's operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company's operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the Company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of Adjusted EBITDA.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percentage

December 31,

Percentage

2018

of Revenue

2017

of Revenue



















Gross profit, as reported $ 171

16.9%

$ 141 (1) 15.6% Depreciation and amortization

6

0.6%



6

0.7% Amortization of intangibles

11

1.1%



11

1.2% Increase in LIFO reserve

14

1.4%



9

1.0% Adjusted Gross Profit $ 202

20.0%

$ 167 (1) 18.5%





















Year Ended

December 31,

Percentage

December 31,

Percentage

2018

of Revenue*

2017

of Revenue



















Gross profit, as reported $ 689

16.5%

$ 582 (1) 16.0% Depreciation and amortization

23

0.6%



22

0.6% Amortization of intangibles

45

1.1%



45

1.2% Increase in LIFO reserve

62

1.5%



28

0.8% Adjusted Gross Profit $ 819

19.6%

$ 677 (1) 18.6%



Notes to above: * Column does not foot due to rounding.



(1) Includes $6 million of non-cash charges (pre-tax) recorded in cost of goods sold in our international segment are related to reducing our local presence in Iraq, for each of the three months and year ended December 31, 2017.

Excluding these charges for the three months ended December 31, 2017 gross profit, as reported would be $147 million (16.3%) and adjusted gross profit would be $173 million (19.2%). Excluding these charges for the year ended December 31, 2017 gross profit, as reported would be $588 million (16.1%) and adjusted gross profit would be $683 million (18.7%).



The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited) (in millions)

Disaggregated Sales by Segment Three Months Ended December 31,

























U.S.

Canada

International

Total 2018:





















Upstream $ 197

$ 59

$ 83

$ 339 Midstream

355



15



3



373 Downstream

226



5



66



297

$ 778

$ 79

$ 152

$ 1,009 2017:





















Upstream $ 160

$ 53

$ 64

$ 277 Midstream

362



11



2



375 Downstream

193



7



51



251

$ 715

$ 71

$ 117

$ 903























Year Ended December 31,

























U.S.

Canada

International

Total 2018:





















Upstream $ 777

$ 239

$ 270

$ 1,286 Midstream

1,608



48



21



1,677 Downstream

936



28



245



1,209

$ 3,321

$ 315

$ 536

$ 4,172 2017:





















Upstream $ 623

$ 222

$ 204

$ 1,049 Midstream

1,496



50



57



1,603 Downstream

741



22



231



994

$ 2,860

$ 294

$ 492

$ 3,646

Sales by Product Line



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, Type

2018

2017 (1)

2018

2017 (1) Line pipe

$ 172

$ 168

$ 728

$ 685 Carbon steel fittings and flanges



152



143



683



548 Total carbon steel pipe, fittings and flanges



324



311



1,411



1,233

























Valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation



407



332



1,553



1,319 Gas products



136



113



561



485 Stainless steel alloy pipe and fittings



46



47



196



183 General oilfield products



96



100



451



426



$ 1,009

$ 903

$ 4,172

$ 3,646



Notes to above: (1) $14 million and $69 million of sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, respectively, have been reclassified from gas products to general oilfield products to conform with the current year presentation.

MRC Global Inc. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) (in millions, except per share amounts)

























December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Net Income

Per Share*

Net Income

Per Share*























Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 4

$ 0.04

$ 50

$ 0.54 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax

11



0.12



48



0.52 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15

$ 0.17

$ 98

$ 1.07

























December 31, 2017

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Net Income

Per Share

Net Income

Per Share























Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 29

$ 0.30

$ 26

$ 0.27 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax

6



0.06



18



0.19 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 35

$ 0.36

$ 44

$ 0.46



Notes to above: * Column does not foot due to rounding.

The Company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The Company presents Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and related per share amounts because the Company believes it provides useful comparisons of the Company's operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The Company believes that Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders.

