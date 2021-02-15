MRC Global Celebrates 100th Anniversary

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), is celebrating their 100th year in business.

On February 15, 1921, McJunkin Supply Company was founded in the hills of West Virginia, and over the next 100 years, companies from around the world would be established and grow into what is now known as MRC Global. Together, these heritage companies built the leading pipe, valve and fitting (PVF) distributor for the global oil and gas industry.

"Achieving a 100 year anniversary is a milestone that few companies will ever achieve and is a testament to the foundation that was formed and strengthened by so many employees and families over the last century," Andrew Lane, President & CEO, said. "Being the best is what every leader wants for their company. We have accomplished this goal by achieving the number one global PVF position with a diversified business model that supports the upstream, midstream, downstream & industrial and gas utility end markets. We look forward to continuing to deliver superior products and solutions to our customers and leading industry returns to our shareholders in the future."

MRC Global will celebrate its 100-year anniversary throughout 2021. Visit www.mrcglobal.com/100years to learn more about the moments that mattered to the people who built a single, unified future at MRC Global.

About MRC Global Inc.

MRC Global is the largest distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, based on sales. Through approximately 230 service locations worldwide, approximately 2,600 employees and with 100 years of history, MRC Global provides innovative supply chain solutions and technical product expertise to customers globally across diversified end-markets including the upstream production, midstream pipeline, gas utility and downstream and industrial. MRC Global manages a complex network of over 200,000 SKUs and over 10,000 suppliers simplifying the supply chain for approximately 12,000 customers. With a focus on technical products, value-added services, a global network of valve and engineering centers and an unmatched quality assurance program, MRC Global is the trusted PVF expert. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

