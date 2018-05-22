MRC Global Reprices Term Loan B

HOUSTON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the largest global distributor, based on sales, of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry, today announced a repricing of its $399 million Term Loan B. The company successfully priced the Term Loan B at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.0% to replace the previous facility that carried an interest rate of LIBOR plus 3.5%. The lower interest rate is expected to result in approximately $2 million of annual interest savings. In addition, the repricing includes the removal of the 1% LIBOR floor contained in the previous facility.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global, is the largest global distributor, based on sales, of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and related products and services to the energy industry and supplies these products and services across each of the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. More information about MRC Global can be found on our website mrcglobal.com.

