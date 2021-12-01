MRC Live & Alternative and Powerball Reveal Five Finalists of "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" Promotion

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Live & Alternative and POWERBALL® revealed today the five finalists in the "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" promotion. For the third consecutive year, POWERBALL will hold a special drawing for the $1 million prize just after midnight ET on ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022."

The five finalists were randomly selected, in a preliminary drawing, from a national pool of lottery players who entered drawings and contests held by 29 U.S. lotteries. The five finalists moving on to the New Year's drawing are LINDA PERKINS from Aurora, IL; AARON ROSE from Slaughter, LA; ROBERT LONG from Waterloo, IA, who represents a group of 22 lottery players called Lotto 22; BRIAN MINEWEASER from Honey Brook, PA; and SHARI BEENKEN from Titonka, IA. In addition to the chance to win $1 million, the five finalists were also awarded a $10,000 cash prize plus an at-home New Year's Eve party package, including a 70-inch LED TV, a karaoke system, a premium laptop computer (with 20 mega-pixel digital camera, on-camera microphone, 19" ring light, and other accessories), a deluxe dinner for eight, $500 to spend at Party City, and more.

As previously announced, country artist Jessie James Decker will return as POWERBALL® correspondent for her third year and will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with finalists celebrating at their homes across the country, before revealing the "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" just after midnight on January 1, 2022.

Participating lottery jurisdictions included Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana (Hoosier), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virgin Islands, Vermont, and Washington D.C.

Last year, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" took viewers to each of the five finalists' hometowns. Just after midnight, Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C. was named the 2021 POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year. In 2020, Blaine Marston from Passadumkeag, Maine was named the inaugural POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year.

For more information on the "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com .

