MRES: Institute of Biomedical Research Announces Application for Name Change and

New Ticker Symbol in Anticipation of Future M&A Activities and Senior Listing

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES) ("Institute of Biomedical Research" or the "Company"), a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, is pleased to share the following update and corporate initiatives:

The Company has instructed its corporate lawyer of record, Matthew McMurdo, Esq. of McMurdo Law Group, LLC, New York, New York to start the process of Corporate Name Change and New Ticker Symbol, and to take all measures immediately to effectuate such.

MRES intends to undergo a name change that better reflects the company's evolving business objectives and strategic direction. The new name will capture the essence of MRES's expansion plans and reinforce its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and sustainable growth in the biotechnology sector. Furthermore, MRES will adopt a new ticker symbol to coincide with its name change.

Jeff Robinson, CEO of Institute of Biomedical Research, expressed optimism about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead. "We are excited to embark on this transformative journey, which we believe will position MRES as a formidable player in the biotechnology and phytomedicine sector. The name change and new ticker symbol will align our corporate business objectives and strategic direction with M2Bio and its related brands and assets. As well, these initiatives will enable us to explore strategic M&A opportunities and aim for a senior listing which will benefit our shareholders and further our growth trajectory. This is extremely exciting for us and I am beyond ecstatic! Stay tuned and keep connecting the dots.''

MRES will keep its shareholders and the investment community informed of the progress related to the name change and new ticker symbol. Updates will be shared through press releases, regulatory filings, the company's official website and social media accounts.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ brands as well as artificial intelligence powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences to include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements. mres

