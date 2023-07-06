MRES: M2Bio Sciences Unveils Explainer Video Showcasing Groundbreaking NFTs and Altcoins for Drug Discovery, Revolutionizing Investment Access

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES) ("Institute of Biomedical Research" or the "Company"), a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences, a pioneering biotech company at the forefront of drug discovery, proudly announces the release of an informative explainer video elucidating their recent press release regarding the creation of NFTs and Altcoins for Drug Discovery. This revolutionary development is set to democratize investing in drug discovery by offering unprecedented access to potential investors.

The captivating explainer video, now available on M2Bio Sciences' official website and various social media platforms, provides a comprehensive overview of the groundbreaking concept introduced in their earlier press release dated June 27th, 2023. Through the implementation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and alternative coins (Altcoins), M2Bio Sciences aims to transform the way individuals participate in and benefit from drug discovery investments.

The explainer video dives deep into the core principles of M2Bio Sciences' initiative. By tokenizing drug discovery assets and creating NFTs, M2Bio Sciences introduces an innovative investment opportunity that enables individuals from diverse backgrounds to contribute and partake in the future of healthcare breakthroughs. Moreover, the introduction of Altcoins within this ecosystem will empower investors to engage in a decentralized marketplace that further amplifies the potential for growth and collaboration.

"We are thrilled to unveil this explainer video, which aims to educate and inspire individuals about our novel approach to democratizing investing in drug discovery," said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences. "Our vision is to remove barriers and provide everyone with the opportunity to play an active role in the development of life-changing pharmaceuticals. By leveraging NFTs and Altcoins, we are creating a more inclusive and accessible ecosystem for investors worldwide."

The explainer video highlights the key advantages of M2Bio Sciences' pioneering solution. It emphasizes the transparency, security, and liquidity brought forth by blockchain technology, which ensures seamless and trustworthy transactions within the drug dM2Bio Sciences Unveils Explainer Video Showcasing Groundbreaking NFT and Altcoins for Drug Discovery investment landscape. Furthermore, the integration of Altcoins fosters a global community of investors, researchers, and pharmaceutical professionals, collectively working towards transformative healthcare advancements.

By demystifying the complex concepts behind NFTs, Altcoins, and their application in drug discovery, the video ensures that viewers gain a comprehensive understanding of this groundbreaking investment opportunity. It showcases M2Bio Sciences' commitment to driving meaningful change and promoting financial inclusivity within the pharmaceutical industry.

To view the explainer video and learn more about M2Bio Sciences' revolutionary NFTs and Altcoins for Drug Discovery, please visit the M2Bio Sciences YouTube channel found here.

M2Bio Sciences is a pioneering biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing drug discovery through innovative solutions and technological advancements. By combining cutting-edge research, blockchain technology, and decentralized finance, M2Bio Sciences is empowering individuals globally to participate in the democratization of drug discovery investment. With a relentless pursuit of scientific excellence, M2Bio Sciences aims to create transformative pharmaceuticals and improve healthcare outcomes for communities worldwide.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ brands as well as artificial intelligence powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

