MRG Receives Sportsbook License in Denmark

MRG has received Sportsbook license in Denmark and can now offer Mr Green's full portfolio in the Danish market.

Mr Green received its Danish casino license at the end of December 2017. The company's casino has grown quickly and is a success in Denmark. Mr Green's Sportsbook will shortly be introduced in Denmark.

In Denmark, MRG also operates the iGaming sites bingosjov.dk and bingoslottet.dk.

"It´s great that we now can introduce our strong Sportsbook offering also in Denmark", says Per Norman, CEO of MRG.

For further information, please contact:

Per Norman, CEO MRG, tel. +46-72-230-91-91, per.norman@mrggroup.se

Åse Lindskog, Director Communications and IR, tel. +46-730-24-48-72, ase.lindskog@mrggroup.se

MRG is a fast-growing, innovative iGaming Group with operations in 13 markets. MRG offers a superior experience in a Green Gaming environment. MRG was founded in 2007 and operates the iGaming sites Mr Green, Redbet, 11.lv, Winning Room, Bertil, MamaMiaBingo, BingoSjov and BingoSlottet. The Group had a turnover of SEK 1,192.0 million in 2017 and has over 300 employees. MRG has gaming licenses in Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Malta, the UK, and Sportsbook license in Ireland. MRG is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment under the name Mr Green & Co AB (ticker MRG). Read more at www.mrggroup.com.

