MRI Access Fund Expanded to Help Members of the Multiple Sclerosis Community

The MRI Access Fund assists with the payment of cranial (brain) and c-spine MRI scans for qualified individuals who have no medical insurance or cannot afford their insurance costs. The exam must be required by a physician to help determine a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis or evaluate current MS disease progression.

Now, qualified individuals can receive two MRI scans (brain and c-spine) per MRI Access Fund application, or they can receive reimbursement support for previous MRI scans. Under the reimbursement option, applicants must still apply to the MRI Access Fund, provide required documentation, and meet program eligibility requirements. MSAA officials note there are funding caps on MRI reimbursement amounts and payments are made directly to the billing facility upon approval.

The MRI Access Fund is one of many services offered by MSAA to help improve the quality of life for individuals affected by MS. One of MSAA's clients recently stated, "Thank you so very much for your assistance by covering my co-pay for a brain MRI from your MRI Access Fund. I cannot put into words how much your assistance has helped me and how grateful I am for it. I am so thankful and encouraged because this is one less bill for me to worry about."

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including MSAA's magazine, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website (at mymsaa.org), featuring award-winning educational videos and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H.™ program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™ (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator®; safety and mobility equipment distribution; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; educational programs held across the country; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; a clinical trial search tool; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. Many experts estimate that 2.5 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with this disease, and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

