MRI coils market to grow by USD 1,385.59 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing number of MRI procedures - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRI coils market size is set to grow by USD 1,385.59 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.84%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRI Coils Market

The growing number of MRI procedures, the rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, and the growing aging population and chronic disease incidences will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

MRI Coils Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Adult



Pediatric

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Ambulatory Care Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

By type, the market growth in the adult segment will be significant over the forecast period. MRI coils for adults are integrated with the transmitter at one end and a receiver at another end. This allows homogenous distribution of the radiofrequency signal in the MRI scanner. These coils provide high-quality images of body extremities such as the head, heart, elbow, joint, breast, thorax, foot, abdomen, neck, and spine to diagnose diseases such as tumors. These factors coupled with the increased number of vendors offering MRI coils for adults are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as rising capital expenditure on healthcare, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic disease. Also, The increased adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic devices for early disease detection and screening by healthcare providers and rising government funding for R&D activities targeted at developing light and flexible MRI coils are other major factors driving the growth of the MRI coils market in North America.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market

MRI Coils Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global MRI coils market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. The competition in the market is intense with vendors focusing on increasing investments, acquisitions, and initiatives to spread awareness about available imaging diagnostic techniques. Vendors are also increasingly investing in R&D, expanding their business presence, and entering into partnership agreements to advance their technologies and produce upgraded MRI coils.

Key products offered by a few prominent vendors are as follows:

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers MRI coils called superconducting shim coils used for NMR Imaging.

The company offers MRI coils called superconducting shim coils used for NMR Imaging. AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp.: The company offers MRI coils called Aurora RF coils..

The company offers MRI coils called Aurora RF coils.. Bruker Corp.: The company offers MRI coils called MRI RF coils with color coded plugs and integrated preamplifiers.

Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Esaote Spa

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MR Instruments Inc.

RAPID MR International LLC

ScanMed LLC

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Time Medical

The report also covers the following areas:

MRI Coils Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Driver – The market is driven by the growing number of MRI procedures. MRI scans do not involve the use of strong radiation like CT scans and X-rays. MRI scan is used to detect minimal changes in body structures with high accuracy for the diagnosis of various conditions. It can also trace the blood flow in organs and blood vessels and swelling and inflammation of body parts through 3D and cross-section images. Such benefits have increased the preference for MRI scans over other imaging types in healthcare facilities. For instance, in 2018, 912.7 out of 1,000 people in OECD countries underwent MRI procedures in hospitals and ASCs. In addition, the high disposable income and spending and increasing incidences of chronic diseases in these countries will fuel the growth of the MRI coils market during the forecast period.

– The market is driven by the growing number of MRI procedures. MRI scans do not involve the use of strong radiation like CT scans and X-rays. MRI scan is used to detect minimal changes in body structures with high accuracy for the diagnosis of various conditions. It can also trace the blood flow in organs and blood vessels and swelling and inflammation of body parts through 3D and cross-section images. Such benefits have increased the preference for MRI scans over other imaging types in healthcare facilities. For instance, in 2018, 912.7 out of 1,000 people in OECD countries underwent MRI procedures in hospitals and ASCs. In addition, the high disposable income and spending and increasing incidences of chronic diseases in these countries will fuel the growth of the MRI coils market during the forecast period. Trend – The availability of custom MRI coils is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are focused on the development of customized MRI coils to improve patient care. For instance, RAPID MR International offers custom-made, economical, and efficient RF Coils for MRI in clinical studies. Besides, some researchers are focusing on performing clinical trials on custom RF coils. For instance, researchers at the University of Washington developed different custom RF coils with high-resolution imaging at 1.5T and 3T for the temporal lobes of the brain, carotid arteries, peripheral nerves, brachial plexus, wrist, neck, torso, pelvis, and heart. Such developments will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The availability of custom MRI coils is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are focused on the development of customized MRI coils to improve patient care. For instance, RAPID MR International offers custom-made, economical, and efficient RF Coils for MRI in clinical studies. Besides, some researchers are focusing on performing clinical trials on custom RF coils. For instance, researchers at the developed different custom RF coils with high-resolution imaging at 1.5T and 3T for the temporal lobes of the brain, carotid arteries, peripheral nerves, brachial plexus, wrist, neck, torso, pelvis, and heart. Such developments will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Challenge – The high cost of MRI coils is identified as the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The expensive nature of MRI coils increases the cost of diagnostics tests. This discourages most patients from opting for such diagnostics due to low affordability. In addition, the burden of radiologists' fees, equipment fees, hospital fees, and inpatient imaging fees further discourage patients from getting diagnosed with MRI. Moreover, the high cost of MRI coils makes them less accessible and unaffordable for hospitals and primary healthcare providers with limited budgets. All these factors hinder the growth of the market in focus.

MRI Coils Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist MRI coils market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the MRI coils market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the MRI coils market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRI coils market vendors

MRI Coils Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,385.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Kaneka Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MicroPort Scientific Corp., MR Instruments Inc., RAPID MR International LLC, ScanMed LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Terumo Medical Corp., Time Medical, and Wallaby Medical Holding Inc.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global MRI coils market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Adult - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Pediatric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Diagnostic imaging centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Ambulatory care centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.4 AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp.

12.5 Bruker Corp.

12.6 Canon Medical Systems Corp.

12.7 Esaote Spa

12.8 General Electric Co.

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

12.10 Hologic Inc.

12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.12 MR Instruments Inc.

12.13 RAPID MR International LLC

12.14 ScanMed LLC

12.15 Shimadzu Corp.

12.16 Siemens Healthineers AG

12.17 Time Medical

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

