MRI Coils Market to Grow by USD 1.41 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostics and AI-Redefined Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.41 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period. Rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures is driving market growth, with a trend towards availability of custom mri coils. However, high cost of MRI coils poses a challenge.Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Kaneka Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroPort Scientific Corp., MR Instruments Inc., RAPID MR International LLC, ScanMed LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Terumo Medical Corp., Time Medical Holding Co Ltd, and Wallby Medical LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Adult and Pediatric), End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic imaging centers, and Ambulatory care centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Kaneka Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroPort Scientific Corp., MR Instruments Inc., RAPID MR International LLC, ScanMed LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Terumo Medical Corp., Time Medical Holding Co Ltd, and Wallby Medical LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Custom MRI coils are manufactured using advanced technologies like computer-aided design (CAD) and 3D printing to meet specific patient requirements. These custom coils enhance image quality, leading to improved disease diagnosis. Manufacturers, such as RAPID MR International and Tesla Engineering, focus on producing custom RF coils for clinical studies and research applications. For instance, RAPID MR offers economical and efficient RF coils, while Tesla Engineering provides a range of standard and research gradient coils. Researchers at the University of Washington have developed custom RF coils for high-resolution imaging of various body parts, leading to clinical trials for both adults and pediatrics. The availability of customized MRI coils is a key growth driver for the global MRI coils market.

The MRI Coils market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic imaging procedures. New product development, such as Gradient Coils, is a key trend in this industry. These coils enhance image quality and provide faster scan times, leading to enhanced diagnostic capabilities. The Neuroscience Foundation and the American Cancer Society are driving the market, particularly in neuroimaging for brain and spine tumors. Diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals and clinics are major consumers of MRI Coils. Companies like Canon Medical are investing in new RF coil technology, including Volume Coils and Surface Coils, for body oncology and neuro and spine applications. The use of tonometer devices ensures accurate RF coil positioning, improving patient volumes and MRI scan efficiency. The market is also expanding to include portable imaging modalities for road accidents and geriatric populations. With a focus on signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs) and fast scan times, MRI Coils are essential for medical imaging procedures and technology in cardiovascular diseases, chronic diseases, and neurological disorders. RF coils are the heart of MRI machines, transmitting and receiving RF signals to produce high-quality images.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The high cost of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) coils significantly impacts the affordability of diagnostic tests, limiting access for many patients. MRI coil expenses contribute to the overall diagnostic costs, which include radiologists' fees, equipment fees, hospital fees, and inpatient imaging fees. Coil costs vary based on configuration and channel numbers. For instance, 16- to 32-channel coils cost between USD136,667 and USD93,750 , while 4- to 8-channel coils range from USD12,000 to USD80,000 . Notable manufacturers like General Electric offer 3T 6-Channel Carotid Coil for USD40,000 , 32-Channel Head Coil for USD93,750 , Invivo 8-Channel Precision Wrist Array Coil for USD42,000 , MEDRAD 8-Channel Coil Interface Device 1.5T Systems for USD27,000 , Disposable Endorectal Coil for Signa 1.5T - Prostate for USD1,225 , 1.5T HDx Breast Coil for USD65,500 , 3.0T Mayo Clinic Small Extremity Wrist Coil for USD28,125 , and 1.5T Pediatric Head/Spine Array Coil for USD48,000 . These substantial costs make MRI coils inaccessible for hospitals and primary healthcare centers, particularly in low-income countries like Central African Republic and Ethiopia . Consequently, the high cost of MRI coils is anticipated to negatively affect the market's growth during the forecast period.

and , while 4- to 8-channel coils range from to . Notable manufacturers like General Electric offer 3T 6-Channel Carotid Coil for , 32-Channel Head Coil for , Invivo 8-Channel Precision Wrist Array Coil for , MEDRAD 8-Channel Coil Interface Device 1.5T Systems for , Disposable Endorectal Coil for Signa 1.5T - Prostate for , 1.5T HDx Breast Coil for , 3.0T Mayo Clinic Small Extremity Wrist Coil for , and 1.5T Pediatric Head/Spine Array Coil for . These substantial costs make MRI coils inaccessible for hospitals and primary healthcare centers, particularly in low-income countries like and . Consequently, the high cost of MRI coils is anticipated to negatively affect the market's growth during the forecast period. The MRI coils market faces several challenges in the diagnostic imaging industry. Gradient coils, a crucial component of MRI machines, require constant improvement for better image quality and faster scan times. Diagnostic imaging centers seek new product development to cater to specific needs, such as pediatric MRI and neuroscience foundation research. Patient volumes continue to rise, driving the demand for enhanced imaging diagnostics and improved signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs). MRI coil design, including volume and surface coils, plays a significant role in addressing these challenges. Canon Medical, among other key players, invests in RF coils for body oncology, neuro and spine applications. Road accidents and chronic diseases, like brain and spine tumors, increase the need for MRI scans, driving market growth. The American Cancer Society and other organizations of early detection, further boosting demand. Medical equipment manufacturers focus on RF coils to improve MRI technology for cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and geriatric population. CT scans remain competitors, but portable imaging modalities offer potential advantages. Tonometer devices and multichannel/phased-array coils contribute to better diagnostic accuracy. RF signals and MRI machines continue to evolve, ensuring the MRI coils market remains dynamic and innovative.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This magnetic resonance imaging (mri) coils market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Adult

1.2 Pediatric End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Diagnostic imaging centers

2.3 Ambulatory care centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Adult- MRI coils for adults come in various forms, including integrated coils with homogeneous distribution of radiofrequency signals for high-quality imaging of body extremities. These coils operate on phased array and quadrature technologies, offering removable anterior neck and head assemblies for patient comfort. Available in 16 to 32-channel and 4 to 8-channel coils, notable brands include Philips' Wrist array coil, DxTx Medical's Prostate eCoil MRI Endorectal Coil, Esaote's 4-Channel Head Coil, and General Electric's AIR Technology Coils. Both rigid and flexible MRI coils cater to the adult market, with rigid coils offering high image quality but increased patient discomfort and cost, while flexible coils provide better patient fit and comfort with increased image resolution and signal-to-noise ratio. General Electric's Contour soft, lightweight, and flexible Tim 4G coil is a popular example. The adult segment's preference for flexible MRI coils will fuel the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils market's growth.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

MRI radiofrequency (RF) coils are essential components of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines, responsible for transmitting and receiving RF signals to produce high-quality images. These coils come in various designs, including multichannel and phased-array coils, which enhance image quality and provide better coverage for chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders. Medical imaging services and diagnostic imaging centers utilize MRI machines to examine patients, with a growing focus on portable imaging modalities for enhanced accessibility. The geriatric population benefits significantly from MRI scans due to the prevalence of chronic diseases. New product development in RF coils focuses on improving image quality, reducing scan times, and increasing patient comfort. Gradient coils, an essential part of MRI machines, help produce clearer images by controlling the magnetic field strength. The Neuroscience Foundation supports research and development in MRI technology to advance neuroscience and improve patient care.

Market Research Overview

MRI radiofrequency coils, also known as RF coils, are essential components of MRI machines that transmit and receive RF signals to produce detailed images of the body. Chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, are common indications for MRI scans. MRI coil design plays a crucial role in achieving high image quality, with multichannel coils and phased-array coils being popular choices. Medical imaging services, including diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals and clinics, utilize MRI machines for various diagnostic imaging procedures. New product development in MRI technology includes portable imaging modalities and tonometer devices for enhanced imaging diagnostics. The geriatric population and pediatric MRI are also growing areas of focus. Fast scan times and improved signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs) are key considerations for MRI Coils in medical imaging procedures. The American Cancer Society and Neuroscience Foundation are among the organizations that support the use of MRI technology for the early detection and diagnosis of conditions like brain tumors and spine tumors. Canon Medical, among other key players, offers a range of MRI coils, including volume coils and surface coils, for body oncology and neuro and spine applications. Road accidents and other trauma cases are also common indications for MRI scans. Gradient coils are another essential component of MRI machines, working in conjunction with RF coils to produce high-resolution images. CT scans are another diagnostic imaging modality, but MRI offers superior soft tissue contrast and is often preferred for certain applications. MRI machines and coils are considered medical equipment and are subject to regulatory approval and quality control measures.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Adult



Pediatric

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Ambulatory Care Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio