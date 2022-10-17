MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market to grow by USD 126.79 Mn, Global Healthcare Equipment Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers companies that are engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories spanning medical consumables that are used for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026

The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market size is expected to grow by USD 126.79 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Scope

The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market report covers the following areas:

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. Some key players in the market include B. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The extensive marketing strategies and the launch of new products in the domain have routed a major strategy to address the demand from the end-user segments.

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ADOX SA

Arcomed AG

B. Braun SE

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd.

CODAN ARGUS AG

Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.

Eitan Medical Ltd.

Flowonix Medical Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

ICU Medical Inc.

IRadimed Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV

Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd

Terumo Europe NV

vTitan Corporation Pvt Ltd.

Zyno Medical

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product Type

Pumps - The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market share growth in the pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period. Small-volume IV infusion pumps are easy-to-use and portable. Therefore, small-volume IV infusion pumps are mostly used in home-care settings due to their convenience, which is expected to drive the demand for small-volume IV infusion pumps during the forecast period.

Tubing and disposables

Geography

North America - 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market in North America . The increase in the aging population will facilitate the MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market growth in North America over the forecast period.

North America - 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market in North America. The increase in the aging population will facilitate the MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market, vendors

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 126.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China CompetitIVe landscape Leading companies, competitIVe strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADOX SA, Arcomed AG, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd., CODAN ARGUS AG, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., Eitan Medical Ltd., Flowonix Medical Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Terumo Europe NV, vTitan Corporation Pvt Ltd., and Zyno Medical Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: ExecutIVe Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: ExecutIVe Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: ExecutIVe Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: ExecutIVe Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: ExecutIVe Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: ExecutIVe Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: ExecutIVe Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: ExecutIVe Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rIValry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rIValry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - FIVe forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tubing and disposables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Tubing and disposables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tubing and disposables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Tubing and disposables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tubing and disposables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitIVity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 DrIVers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arcomed AG

Exhibit 85: Arcomed AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: Arcomed AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Arcomed AG - Key offerings

10.4 B. Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 88: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 89: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 90: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 91: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 93: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 99: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 100: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 101: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

Exhibit 106: Fresenius SE Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 107: Fresenius SE Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Fresenius SE Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 109: Fresenius SE Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Fresenius SE Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 ICU Medical Inc.

Exhibit 111: ICU Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: ICU Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: ICU Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 IRadimed Corp.

Exhibit 114: IRadimed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: IRadimed Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: IRadimed Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Terumo Europe NV

Exhibit 122: Terumo Europe NV - Overview



Exhibit 123: Terumo Europe NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Terumo Europe NV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

