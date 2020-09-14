MRI Network Announces Promotion of Jessica Hollander-Torres To Vice President of Marketing

Hollander-Torres joined MRI in 2020 to lead marketing for its global offices, and the MRIThrive community of affiliate member companies. She is an award-winning marketer with over 15 years of success across a multitude of industries, including B2B SaaS, healthcare, franchise, cannabis and professional services. Her expertise spans strategic brand building, digital strategy, content marketing, communications and public relations, and she has led major projects for globally-lauded firms.

"Having a hand in the renaissance of a storied business like MRI is exciting and challenging — just the sort of mission I love to sign up for. Redefining an industry and helping search businesses navigate this new era of talent access has become our clarion call. The World of Work is changing, and MRI is committed to leading the way," she says.

In addition to her professional experience, Hollander-Torres has held board positions for a number of non-profit organizations, including the Children's Wish Foundation and Veterinarians International. In 2015 she was named one of the "Top 40 Under 40" by Business in Vancouver magazine.

"Jessica's talent lies in her ability to marry agile marketing strategies with human-centric branding to launch impactful brands and businesses. She is emblematic of a new generation of executives who are bringing fresh perspectives and creative new ideas to the search industry. She's the right person at the right time to head our marketing initiatives as we all adapt to a rapidly evolving employment landscape," says Miller.

About MRI

In 1965, Management Recruiters International innovated the search industry by launching the first franchise model that helped thousands of professionals to achieve successful recruitment careers. MRI has maintained its position at the forefront of the talent access field ever since, continuing to push the bounds of the industry to help organizations and individuals build successful companies and careers. From the transition to a digital-first workforce, to the shifting parameters of interim staffing, MRI has helped hundreds of firms build the infrastructure they need to succeed. Today, the MRI Network is ranked 3rd by revenues in the U.S. among professional staffing and executive recruitment firms. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, the company has 325 affiliate offices in the U.S. and internationally. More: https://mrinetwork.com

SOURCE MRI Network

Related Links

https://mrinetwork.com

