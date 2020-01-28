MRI-Simmons and FourthWall Media® Partner to Provide Custom TV Audiences

DULLES, Va. and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FourthWall Media®, a leader in television analytics, and MRI-Simmons, the leading provider of insights on the American consumer, today announced a unique partnership that allows marketers in the television ecosystem to incorporate trusted MRI-Simmons audiences in advanced TV campaigns.This dynamic audience solution will use FourthWall's Reveal™ analytics platform and Reveal Connect™, its secure household matching tool, to create actionable MRI-Simmons audience segments for targeted TV planning, optimization, and attribution.

The partnership enables marketers, programmers, and agencies to optimize linear and addressable television campaigns using MRI-Simmons survey-based segments in the Reveal™ platform. Clients can share the targeted or exposed MRI-Simmons audiences between Reveal™ and digital platforms for cross-platform attribution, retargeting, and measurement. These audiences are generated by Reveal Connect™ which matches television viewing data to MRI-Simmons' datasets while protecting consumers' personally identifiable information.

"Reveal™ delivers custom TV audience segmentation, giving marketers the necessary tools for measuring a campaign's performance against any defined target," said Ellen Dudar, Chief Product Officer of FourthWall Media. "By partnering with MRI-Simmons, we can offer brands the opportunity to plan, optimize, and analyze TV campaigns using the same trusted audiences they use across their other marketing channels. This unified view provides a more complete understanding of the effectiveness of a campaign's components, leading to increased performance and marketing ROI."

Today, marketers strive to create custom audiences for targeting across all media, and to analyze campaign performance with common metrics across television, digital, and mobile. By using MRI-Simmons trusted segments in Reveal™, marketers in the TV ecosystem can now use common audiences across their media planning and analysis, taking another meaningful step towards a 360 degree view of their targeted audiences.

"For years, MRI-Simmons has been used as the truth set for defining advanced audiences in today's TV ecosystem, bridging a common language between brand strategy, market research, media activation, and business outcomes," said Ishan Bhaumik, Director of Partnerships at MRI-Simmons. "With our FourthWall partnership, marketers that have standardized on currency-grade MRI-Simmons audiences can easily add key insights from second-by-second TV viewership data from FourthWall. This provides a high-fidelity instant feedback loop to the marketer's media planning stages."

For more information on custom audiences powered by Reveal and MRI-Simmons, advertisers and agencies can connect with FourthWall Media for a demonstration of the product.

About MRI-Simmons

MRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With thousands of attitudinal and behavioral data points, gathered through ongoing surveys and passive measurement, MRI-Simmons empowers advertisers, agencies and media companies with deeper insights into the "why" behind consumer behavior.



MRI-Simmons combines best-practice survey methodologies with an innovative technology platform and advanced data visualizations. MRI's Survey of the American Consumer® is the industry standard for magazine audience ratings. In parallel, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, significantly accelerating the time to insights for brand builders, strategists, planners and sales regardless of their data acumen.



Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit https://mrisimmons.com, or follow @MRI-Simmons on Twitter.

About FourthWall Media

FourthWall Media® is an innovator in television analytics, fueled by the largest independent source of second-by-second cable television viewing data. The company's Reveal™ analytics platform delivers key insights to marketers, agencies, programmers, and other stakeholders across the television ecosystem. FourthWall Media provides end-to-end solutions from data collection and processing to audience discovery, optimized media planning, post analysis, and attribution. FourthWall Media is headquartered in Dulles, VA and can be found online at www.fourthwallmedia.tv .

SOURCE FourthWall Media

Related Links

http://www.fourthwallmedia.tv

