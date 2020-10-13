MRI Software Acquires CheckpointID, Adding ID Verification and Fraud Prevention to Multifamily Offering

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, has acquired CheckpointID, LLC, a Carrolton, Texas-based provider of ID verification and fraud prevention technology solutions to the multifamily industry.

The CheckpointID™ solution validates government-issued domestic and international IDs in real time to protect against rental fraud and increase safety in both guided and self-guided apartment tours. The solution allows leasing agents to quickly perform checks in person or online, and provides an efficient and secure alternative to the traditional paper-based process.

"CheckpointID is a perfect fit for our comprehensive MRI Living suite, which covers every component of the residential leasing cycle," says Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "The impacts of COVID-19 have only accelerated the need for digitalization, and residential property managers are under increasing pressure to deliver a modern, online customer experience. Our strategic investment in CheckpointID broadens MRI's digital-first offering, and adds to a growing range of innovative applications that bring greater efficiencies to the day-to-day activities of our users."

The CheckpointID solution extends MRI's capabilities for the multifamily market, in particular adding deeper functionality to applications for lead management and resident screening. Driven by increased demand for online services and the shift towards smart and connected communities, the technology also has the potential to support the wider markets and geographies that MRI serves, including public and affordable housing, short-term rentals and student accommodation.

"We've enjoyed significant growth since launching in 2017 and have become synonymous with ID verification in the industry," says Terry Slattery, Chief Executive Officer of CheckpointID. "The investment, innovation and scale that MRI brings will only accelerate our development, and we're looking forward to the next stages of our exciting journey as part of the MRI family."

CheckpointID will continue to serve and support its clients without interruption and will continue to offer its ID verification and fraud prevention software solutions to users of all property management systems in the market.

Software Equity Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to CheckpointID.

