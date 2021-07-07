MRI Software Acquires Findspace, an Integrated Marketing Solution for the Commercial Real Estate Market

SOLON, Ohio, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software , a global leader in real estate technology, has acquired Findspace™, an intuitive marketing and leasing platform for commercial real estate. Based in Toronto and founded in 2009, Findspace Inc. has a marquee customer base that includes 40% of the top 25 owners and managers in the Canadian market.

Findspace enables clients with portfolios that range from 250,000 to over 45 million square feet to fill open space faster and differentiate their businesses through a modern and easy-to-deploy platform. The solution provides real-time, integrated space listings for websites while supporting marketing efforts with visually appealing branded content and collateral.

"This acquisition significantly enhances our lead-to-lease solution for commercial property managers," says Saurabh Abhyankar, MRI Software's chief product officer. "It's especially timely, given the end of lockdowns and an upswing in leasing activity as businesses reassess their space needs. By adding Findspace to our product offering, we can give our clients immediate access to a robust marketing solution that allows them to address increased demand while standing out in a crowded marketplace."

MRI's flagship property management solution in North America, Property Management X™, already integrates with Findspace, allowing clients to easily publish data about vacant spaces directly from their back-office system into their property listing website. This tight integration is now available to MRI's large commercial client base that manages over 20 billion square feet of space across North America.

This latest addition to MRI's solution portfolio is integral to the company's vision to help clients in the commercial real estate sector grow and market their business. MRI will leverage its global development capabilities to expand and enhance Findspace's innovative solutions for leasing and property management professionals.

"In 2020, we joined MRI's Partner Connect program because the two companies shared an open-and-connected approach," says Alain Cohen, president and CEO of Findspace. "Like MRI, Findspace has a 'clients-first' philosophy that prioritizes flexibility and choice. That philosophy has enabled our clients to create unique branded experiences through every step in the lead-to-lease process."

He continues: "Now, as part of the MRI team, we can extend this approach to a larger pool of clients while expanding our geographic footprint."

MRI will continue to provide uninterrupted support to the owners and property managers that use Findspace.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

