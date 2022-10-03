MRI Software Announces Acquisition of Springboard, a Leading Provider of Retail Footfall Counting and AI-Powered Analytics

Acquisition will enable retailers and destinations to optimise operations via real-time data and actionable insights

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, today announced the acquisition of UK-based Springboard, a leading provider of footfall counting and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics to retailers, landlords, and government bodies. In acquiring Springboard, MRI will expand its [email protected]™ for Retail solutions suite, which currently serves more than 500 retailers and retail property owners and operators globally.

Leveraging plug-and-play software, existing camera networks, and proprietary AI-powered algorithms, the Springboard™ solution provides real-time data and actionable insights, enabling retail stakeholders to optimise operations and improve outcomes for both individual retail locations and retail destinations. The solution continuously measures visitor activity, capturing anonymised demographic and sentiment information while identifying behaviour patterns – such as movement and dwell time – and presents this information via a comprehensive, easy-to-use reporting platform.

"Springboard is an exciting addition to the MRI family that will bolster our retail and smart data offerings and provide clients with deeper insights to guide their business decisions," says Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "In light of post-pandemic shifts in the retail landscape, the adoption of in-store technology has become increasingly critical, and physical locations are playing a more prominent role in a redefined shopper and guest experience. Springboard's intelligent, actionable data enables retail stakeholders to increase shopper traffic and engagement, improve capture and conversation rates, and, ultimately, level the analytical playing field between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar."

Founded in 2002, Springboard holds the industry's largest and most comprehensive data set on footfall. Serving more than 450 clients across 3,000-plus sites, the company is trusted by global media outlets, brands, and governing bodies for the accuracy of its data, quality of reporting, and retail insights.

"Our clients will benefit tremendously from Springboard joining an organisation of MRI's global scale and broad solution portfolio, and we look forward to bringing our solutions to their dynamic client community," says Steve Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Springboard. "Footfall is a huge predictor of business performance, and precise data ultimately helps businesses make faster, more informed decisions that optimise store operations and generate more revenue. We look forward to continued innovation in collaboration with the MRI team."

Springboard will continue to serve its clients without interruption.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com .

About Springboard

Springboard is the leading provider of insights on bricks and mortar retail activity, tracking and forecasting pedestrian traffic and delivering performance metrics across retail destinations since 2002. Springboard has the most comprehensive pedestrian traffic data using the latest generation automated technology. Globally, Springboard records over 600 million pedestrian traffic counts per week at 6,637 counting points in 3,350 shopping locations. Springboard partners with leading brands across the world and is relied upon by global media and government bodies. For more information, please visit spring-board.info.

