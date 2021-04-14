MRI Software Completes Acquisition of Manhattan Real Estate and Workplace Solutions from Trimble

SOLON, Ohio, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Manhattan, the real estate and workplace solutions business of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB). The close of the deal bolsters MRI's workplace management offering with robust space scheduling, booking and facilities management capabilities, complementing its comprehensive lease accounting and administration solutions for commercial real estate owners, operators and occupiers worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Manhattan and its powerful range of Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) solutions to the MRI family," says Dermot Briody, MRI's Senior Vice President of Occupier Solutions. "With many companies rethinking the future of the workplace, flexible technology will be required to manage different ways of working – in some cases, balancing remote, in-office, or hybrid arrangements for employees – to maximize productivity and position the workplace as a driver of future success. MRI is committed to helping our clients keep buildings well-managed, secure and safe for anyone on the property, including landlords, tenants, visitors or service providers. It is more important than ever to offer solutions that promote the benefits of workplace culture and collaboration."

The Manhattan acquisition extends MRI's workplace capabilities at a time when many organizations around the world are focusing on returning to the office. As part of MRI, Manhattan clients will gain access to a broader array of applications to manage their lease portfolio, including MRI's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lease abstraction technology and comprehensive workplace presence management software offered through its recent acquisition of WhosOnLocation.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, organizations across the globe see an increased need for agile workplaces and the ability of both owner/operators and corporate occupiers to work together to manage those effectively while ensuring health and safety standards," Briody adds. "MRI's recent acquisitions underline our strategy to support everyone involved in commercial property and expand our offering for the global workplace management market."

In addition to strengthening MRI's technological footprint, the Manhattan acquisition increases its client base in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific to include more than 3,000 corporate occupiers. Manhattan has employees in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, and Australia. MRI will continue to support Manhattan clients without interruption.

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

