MRI Software Launches Automated Income Verification Offering To Reduce Fraud Risk for Multifamily Businesses

News provided by

MRI Software LLC

21 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Selects VeriFast to power service within CheckpointID and MRI Resident Screening solutions

SOLON, Ohio , Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, has launched a new automated income verification offering for multifamily leasing. The capability is now available in MRI's CheckpointID and MRI Resident Screening products as part of the MRI Living™ suite of property management solutions. Automated income verification will help owners and operators reduce collections and evictions by leveraging multiple sources to generate a reliable picture of an applicant's income.

MRI chose to work with VeriFast, the single-source verification platform that automates consumer-permissioned identity and financial data, on the rollout. The platform tackles the billions of dollars lost to inefficient underwriting and fraud annually.

"Offering automated income verification through CheckpointID and MRI Resident Screening will reduce detective work for our clients so they can confidently approve qualified applicants," said Brian Zrimsek, Industry Principal, MRI Software. "Leveraging VeriFast will make automated income verification available to a larger population of applicants, enabling our clients to verify applicant income directly from the source, whether a bank or payroll provider – streamlining the process for both property managers and applicants."

Technology has made rental fraud easier than ever, and studies show that 97% of property managers have experienced fraud. There were 3.5 million evictions in 2022, costing U.S. real estate owners up to $3.5 billion in lost rent, damage repairs and enforcement costs. Some experts estimate that half of evictions stem from fraud, so property management companies can avoid significant losses by implementing stronger fraud prevention measures during the leasing process.

"We're excited to work with MRI to help prevent fraud and improve efficiency in the rental process for owners and renters alike," said Tim Ray, CEO, VeriFast. "As instances of rental fraud continue to rise, property owners struggle to accurately verify income sources, especially for those without a pay stub, such as small business owners, contractors, or gig workers. MRI can now offer its clients an even more reliable and secure solution to verify an applicant's total income using consumer-permissioned bank data, ensuring an honest, rapid, and fair application process that benefits everyone."

About MRI Software
MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit www.mrisoftware.com.

About VeriFast
VeriFast provides a single-source configurable API platform that allows companies to immediately validate customers' ability to pay while eliminating fraud. Delivering deep analytics in minutes, VeriFast provides powerful consumer – borrower insights far beyond conventional credit checks. The company is based in Toronto and has customers throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.verifast.com.

Press Contacts:
Rachel Antman for MRI Software – North America
[email protected]
212-362-5837

Cameron Thomas for VeriFast
[email protected]
416-660-9801

SOURCE MRI Software LLC

Also from this source

More Multifamily Firms Taking Steps to Combat Growing Stress Among Property Managers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.