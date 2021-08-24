MRI Software Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in U.S. for Second Year in a Row

"This year's honor holds extra significance for us because 2021 marks MRI's 50 th anniversary," says Patrick Ghilani , Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "As a well-established business that pioneered the field of PropTech five decades ago, we proudly remain laser-focused on growth, innovation, and enabling the technology transformation of the real estate industry. Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list reflects these ongoing aims, and we will continue to build on our momentum for the future."

In 2020 alone, MRI:

Supported R&D, global expansion, and penetration of key submarkets through its largest investments to date. The investments in affordable, public, and social housing cemented MRI's status as a technology leader in this sector in North America , EMEA, and APAC. They also demonstrated MRI's commitment to helping housing providers and governmental entities address the urgent housing crisis, which intensified during the pandemic.

Expanded its solution capabilities by introducing AI-powered contract intelligence that enabled commercial landlords and tenants to extract important – but hard to find – lease data. Investments in workplace management facilitated the development of return-to-work strategies for employers across all industries.

Broadened and deepened the product offerings in the MRI Living suite by adding new capabilities in payments, ID verification, and risk management, all of which rose in importance during the pandemic as property operators accelerated adoption of digital services.

Expanded the global reach of the Partner Connect Program by adding new partners and dedicated regional resources worldwide. The market response propelled the MRI ecosystem to its highest participation ever – including new partnerships in EMEA and APAC.

Acquired eight companies, enhancing MRI's capabilities in housing and lease administration.

Ghilani notes: "A critical component of our success is our open and connected approach to real estate software, which allows our clients to choose the systems that work best for their business, even if that means integrating solutions from other providers or competitors. Awards like this confirm that our strategy, which combines the open and connected approach with in-house innovation, is on target."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

