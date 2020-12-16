MRI Software Selects Icertis Contract Lifecycle Management Platform to Accelerate Revenue

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that MRI Software, a global leader of real estate software solutions, selected the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform and ICI DiscoverAI application to maximize revenue and improve customer service organization-wide.

Headquartered in Ohio, MRI Software is a global company with offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. MRI serves more than 45,000 clients in 170 countries and its software helps manage more than 16.1 million units. MRI needed a contract management software solution to more effectively manage the company's rapid growth and simplify the contract negotiation process with customers.

"As MRI continues to execute on our aggressive growth strategy, we required a more efficient, scalable contract management system to help us close deals faster and make more informed decisions to benefit our clients," said Georgia Yanchar, General Counsel, MRI Software. "We selected the ICI platform to streamline and automate our contracting, therefore enabling us to minimize cycle times across all departments and better serve our clients at every stage."

MRI's growth is due in part to acquisitions and, with each purchase, the company inherits contracts that need to be reviewed and then incorporated into its system. With the Icertis DiscoverAI application, MRI will be able to seamlessly match the legacy contracts against its contract type definitions and enterprise clause library in the ICI platform thereby increasing visibility and reducing risk.

In addition, the ICI platform integrates with MRI's existing processes and other technology solutions, enabling the company to get the most out of its investments. The company will benefit from the Icertis Experience for Salesforce which allows users to access ICI's functionality to create and process self-service contracts from within accounts, opportunities or quote screens directly in the Salesforce application. This will simplify compliance and deliver quicker approvals and negotiations ensuring the legal department is able to keep pace with the rapidly expanding needs of the company.

"We are proud that MRI Software, a pioneer of the real estate software industry, sees Icertis as a trusted partner, delivering unrivaled contract intelligence to keep their business out in front, now and into the future," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis. "Today, businesses face unprecedented complexity from heightened customer expectations, disrupted supply chains, and ever-evolving market dynamics. At Icertis, we are committed empowering our customers to deliver business excellence."

As software companies continue to scale to meet the needs of customers, it is imperative they are able to stay ahead of their competition. To do this, businesses are turning to contract management to pull intelligent insights which allow them to see where they stand on every contract in real time. These insights enable industry-leading companies to improve financial performance, automate time-consuming tasks, proactively manage compliance, and more. Icertis is working with some of the most innovative companies in software like Auth0, HERE Technologies, Pluralsight, Solera, Wipro, and WWT, to structure and connect their contracts and processes to improve business in ways they never imagined.

For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 7.5 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

Icertis Media Contact:

Haley Flanagan

Manager of Corporate Communications, Icertis

[email protected]

SOURCE Icertis

Related Links

http://www.icertis.com

