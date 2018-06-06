MRI Software to Bring Affordable Housing Expertise to NCSHA Housing Credit Connect and CHAM 2018 Annual Conference

The CHAM (Consortium for Housing and Asset Management) 2018 Annual Conference: MRI will exhibit at this conference in Chicago and will also present on June 12 at 4:00 p.m. in a session titled, "Using Technology to Solve Asset Management Problems."

and will also present on at in a session titled, "Using Technology to Solve Asset Management Problems." NCSHA Housing Credit Connect 2018: MRI will exhibit at this conference, also in Chicago , from June 19-22 at Booth #42.

MRI provides a true end-to-end solution for clients in the affordable housing industry, from investment management to property management and compliance. More than half of all affordable housing units in the United States are managed with MRI solutions. In addition:

Four of the five largest affordable housing developers and 22 of the top 50, as ranked by Affordable Housing Finance , rely on MRI's solutions for asset and property management;

rely on MRI's solutions for asset and property management; The ten largest banks in the United States access MRI's investment portal, Investor Connect, to monitor affordable housing investments; and

access MRI's investment portal, Investor Connect, to monitor affordable housing investments; and Twenty-six syndicators use Investment Central for asset management, many of which also use Investor Connect to deliver their investor reports.

"We have close relationships with the major affordable investors, and many of them use MRI's Investment Central product for asset management and investor reporting," said Will L'Hommedieu, Asset Management Analyst at LIHC Investment Group, which owns a $5 billion portfolio including more than 37,000 affordable units. "For our part, LIHC uses Investment Central to aggregate and analyze portfolio data and manage risk across our investments. It's an invaluable tool, providing us with insight we may have otherwise overlooked and enabling us to communicate with our own investors easily and transparently."

Investment Central is a full lifecycle asset management solution that enables developers, syndicators and investors to manage their affordable housing real estate investments and create a more informed portfolio strategy. With Investment Central, clients can consolidate disparate investment data and documents to support comprehensive risk management and efficient reporting to stakeholders.

Additionally, Investor Connect, a secure web-based portal for investment managers, enables organizations to leverage data in Investment Central to provide on-demand access to investors, prospects and other stakeholders. From portfolio insights to property-level details, Investor Connect helps attract new investors and build current investor confidence with streamlined, comprehensive investment analysis and report distribution.

"MRI has a long-standing commitment to the affordable housing industry, and the market's widespread adoption of MRI for asset management and investor reporting is a clear validation of how critical our solutions have become to the sector," said Stan Price, Senior Vice President of Investment Solutions at MRI Software. "Investors, syndicators and developers within affordable housing depend on MRI, and we will continue to invest in innovation to bring even more powerful, open and connected software to this market."

For more information on MRI's solutions for affordable housing, please visit https://www.mrisoftware.com/solutions/affordable-housing.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses-from property-level management and accounting to investment modeling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI liberates real estate companies to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeff Miller

LEWIS

mrisoftware@teamlewis.com

541-207-6413

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mri-software-to-bring-affordable-housing-expertise-to-ncsha-housing-credit-connect-and-cham-2018-annual-conference-300660706.html

SOURCE MRI Software

Related Links

http://mrisoftware.com

