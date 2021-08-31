MRI Software Unveils New Risk Mitigation Offerings For Property Managers at NAA Apartmentalize

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate technology, is announcing significant enhancements to its MRI Living™ suite at the NAA Apartmentalize conference (August 31-September 2). MRI Living is a comprehensive and flexible residential management solution that empowers residential property owners and operators with the tools to attract and engage qualified residents, effectively manage operations, and make data-driven decisions using accurate reporting and insights.

The latest enhancements, which represent MRI's continued long-term investments in the residential property sector, offer further automation of risk management and payments processes to address increasing levels of fraud and market demand for digital services:

Risk Mitigation

ID verification ensures the safety of property staff and residents, helping staff spend their time on qualified applications, and improving tour safety while adhering to Fair Housing standards. MRI will be showcasing enhancements to its CheckPointID solution, now leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to map ID scans with facial recognition to provide more accurate identity verification. In addition, it integrates with MRI's property management solution to automate the creation of guest cards.

ensures the safety of property staff and residents, helping staff spend their time on qualified applications, and improving tour safety while adhering to Fair Housing standards. MRI will be showcasing enhancements to its CheckPointID solution, now leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to map ID scans with facial recognition to provide more accurate identity verification. In addition, it integrates with MRI's property management solution to automate the creation of guest cards. Automated income verification will be available by the end of the year as part of the ID verification capability, adding another layer of fraud mitigation.

will be available by the end of the year as part of the ID verification capability, adding another layer of fraud mitigation. Augmented resident screening through an expanded partnership with TransUnion. MRI's screening services now use TransUnion's highly accurate ResidentScore system, which predicts future behavior based on historic rent payment data.

These enhancements follow MRI's 2020 acquisition of CheckpointID, which specializes in multifamily ID verification to reduce the risk of rental fraud. The company recently achieved a milestone of 60 million scans. MRI industry principal Terry Slattery, CEO of CheckpointID, emphasizes the importance of risk reduction in today's market: "Fraud has increased significantly during the COVID-10 pandemic," he notes. "ID verification tools offer multifamily owners and operators a reliable, easy-to-use way to prevent fraud before it affects the community."

Integrated Payments

As part of MRI Living, MRI's RentPayment solution fully integrates with property management functionality to further streamline and automate the payments process.

Demand for flexible payment options rose substantially during the pandemic, and residents at properties that use RentPayment from MRI have the convenience to pay their rent digitally, while property managers benefit from a smoother payments process and fewer headaches during rent week.

MRI will be showcasing these enhancements at three booths during the conference: 1045 (MRI Software), 2422 (CheckpointID) and 722 (RentPayment). You can also catch MRI industry principal Brian Zrimsek moderating two sessions: The Tech Transformation of the Nation's Largest Affordable Housing Complex (August 31) and The Future of the Digital Leasing Office (September 1).

"We're excited to show NAA attendees the new enhancements of MRI Living," says Zrimsek. "As the industry evolves, today's multifamily operators require open and connected software to take control of the entire resident lifecycle, create connected communities, and perform daily tasks more efficiently."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Media Contacts:

(U.S. for MRI)

Rachel Antman (+1 212 362 5837)

[email protected]

(EMEA for MRI)

Platform Communications

Hugh Filman (+44 7905 044850)

or Zoe Mumba (+44 7725 832393)

[email protected]

(ANZ for MRI)

Heather Jones (+61 400 394 669)

[email protected]

SOURCE MRI Software

Related Links

http://mrisoftware.com

