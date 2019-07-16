MRI to Transform Recruitment via New Professional Services Line and Membership Model

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its over 50 years of recruitment expertise, Management Recruiters International, Inc. (MRI) announced it will now provide independently-owned recruitment firms a wealth of talent advisory services. These solutions branded as MRIThrive™ include training, technology platforms, business and marketing consulting, as well as contract staffing-specific training and back office payroll services. MRI is also offering right-fit new membership packages, all focused on helping firms grow and profit at every stage of their business. MRI's repositioning is led by new president and CEO Bert Miller who sees the current landscape of tight candidate pools and decreased effectiveness of traditional outbound recruitment marketing processes as a unique opportunity to transform the industry and better help clients grow their organizations.

"The industry is ripe for disruption and there is a clear void," says Miller. "A variety of trends are impacting recruitment, ultimately driving the demand for a solutions business. MRI is an iconic brand that has trained and provided collaborative-based consultation and resources to thousands of recruiters in the marketplace today. Instead of seeing them as competition, MRI is seizing the opportunity to help recruitment owners and their teams become aligned and embedded with their client companies. These offerings will empower search firms to deliver more robust solutions that position them as true talent advisory partners. Our new website which launched today, provides a roadmap to our new services and membership options."

Since 1965, MRI has operated MRINetwork®, becoming the largest recruitment franchise network in the world. Primarily targeting those new to recruitment, the expertise of the corporate team was leveraged to help members continually thrive through all stages of business growth. These efforts will continue as the company expands via its new MRIThrive™ professional services line, driving inbound engagement through multiple marketing and PR platforms.

"We're excited about this new chapter of MRI's growth and the prospect of once again revolutionizing the next generation of recruitment," says Miller. "We look forward to being a leader in the industry and in the process, creating right-fit, business centric services for thousands of our recruitment partners."

