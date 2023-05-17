Mridha Peace Symposium Bringing Community Leaders Together June 9

News provided by

Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness

17 May, 2023, 08:15 ET

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore among speakers to address peace in the family, workplace, and community at Saginaw Valley State University half-day event that is open to the public

SAGINAW, Mich., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Annual Mridha International Peace Symposium will feature Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore speaking on community peace along with other professionals at the event, to be held on Friday, June 9, from 8:30am to 1:00pm at Saginaw Valley State University. The symposium was organized by the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness, a Saginaw, Mich. – based nonprofit organization whose purpose is to emphasize the positive connections to peace and nonviolence that exist within society.

Continue Reading
Register at symposium.miiph.org
Register at symposium.miiph.org

In addition to Mayor Moore, other featured speakers will include Herb Herd (Westlund Guidance Center) speaking on peace in the family, Wendy Groll (Dale Carnegie Institute) addressing peace in the workplace, and MIIPH Founder Dr. Debashish Mridha sharing his insight on peace within as it pertains to navigating our everyday lives and all of our interpersonal interactions. The event will conclude with the presentation of Community Peace Awards during a luncheon at the conclusion of the event.

Mridha International Peace Symposium Schedule – Friday, June 9

8:30 – 9:15am 

Continental Breakfast

9:15 – 9:25am

Welcome Address – Andy Bethune (MIIPH Founding Board)

9:30 – 10:45am

Panel Discussion pt. 1 – Peace in the Community, Peace in the Workplace with Panelists Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore and Wendy Groll (Dale Carnegie Institute)

10:45 – 11:00am

Break

11:00 – 12:15am

Panel Discussion pt. 2 – Peace in the Family, Peace Within with Herb Herd (Westlund Guidance Center) and MIIPH Founder Dr. Debasish Mridha

12:15am – 12:45pm

Lunch

12:45 – 1:00pm

Community Peace Awards

Also in June, MIIPH is launching free peace education content that can be accessed on its website at www.miiph.org. MIIPH also hosts an annual Saginaw Peace Walk on September 21, recognized as the International Day of Peace.

To register for the Mridha International Peace Symposium happening Friday, June 9, at Saginaw Valley State University, visit symposium.miiph.org.

About MIIPH: Founded in 2021, the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is a 501(c)(3) company and an organization of the Mridha Foundation. Based in Saginaw, Mich., the Institute is dedicated to promoting peace, happiness, and harmony through education, advocacy, and community involvement. For more information, visit http://miiph.org.

SOURCE Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness

Also from this source

Saginaw Nonprofit to Host Peace Symposium June 9

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.