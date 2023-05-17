Mridha Peace Symposium Bringing Community Leaders Together June 9

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore among speakers to address peace in the family, workplace, and community at Saginaw Valley State University half-day event that is open to the public

SAGINAW, Mich., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Annual Mridha International Peace Symposium will feature Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore speaking on community peace along with other professionals at the event, to be held on Friday, June 9, from 8:30am to 1:00pm at Saginaw Valley State University. The symposium was organized by the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness, a Saginaw, Mich. – based nonprofit organization whose purpose is to emphasize the positive connections to peace and nonviolence that exist within society.

Register at symposium.miiph.org

In addition to Mayor Moore, other featured speakers will include Herb Herd (Westlund Guidance Center) speaking on peace in the family, Wendy Groll (Dale Carnegie Institute) addressing peace in the workplace, and MIIPH Founder Dr. Debashish Mridha sharing his insight on peace within as it pertains to navigating our everyday lives and all of our interpersonal interactions. The event will conclude with the presentation of Community Peace Awards during a luncheon at the conclusion of the event.

Mridha International Peace Symposium Schedule – Friday, June 9

8:30 – 9:15am Continental Breakfast 9:15 – 9:25am Welcome Address – Andy Bethune (MIIPH Founding Board) 9:30 – 10:45am Panel Discussion pt. 1 – Peace in the Community, Peace in the Workplace with Panelists Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore and Wendy Groll (Dale Carnegie Institute) 10:45 – 11:00am Break 11:00 – 12:15am Panel Discussion pt. 2 – Peace in the Family, Peace Within with Herb Herd (Westlund Guidance Center) and MIIPH Founder Dr. Debasish Mridha 12:15am – 12:45pm Lunch 12:45 – 1:00pm Community Peace Awards

Also in June, MIIPH is launching free peace education content that can be accessed on its website at www.miiph.org. MIIPH also hosts an annual Saginaw Peace Walk on September 21, recognized as the International Day of Peace.

To register for the Mridha International Peace Symposium happening Friday, June 9, at Saginaw Valley State University, visit symposium.miiph.org.

About MIIPH: Founded in 2021, the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is a 501(c)(3) company and an organization of the Mridha Foundation. Based in Saginaw, Mich., the Institute is dedicated to promoting peace, happiness, and harmony through education, advocacy, and community involvement. For more information, visit http://miiph.org.

