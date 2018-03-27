MRIGlobal has supported this program since 2002, which involves shelf-life stability analytical testing for cancer chemotherapeutic compounds that are under clinical development at the NCI. Information regarding the proper storage and handling of various drug products and determination of appropriate expiration dates for the products supports NCI's Investigational New Drug Applications filed with the Food and Drug Administration.

"We are all working toward a world without cancer," said Thomas M. Sack, Ph.D., MRIGlobal President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our scientists take pride in working with NCI to combat this devastating disease."

This project is funded by the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSN261201800003C.

About MRIGlobal

MRIGlobal addresses some of the world's greatest threats and challenges. Founded in 1944 as an independent, non-profit organization, we perform contract research for government, industry, and academia. Our customized solutions in national security and defense and health include research and development capabilities in clinical research support, infectious disease and biological threat agent detection, global biological engagement, in vitro diagnostics, and laboratory management and operations. MRIGlobal is one of two partners in the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, which manages and operates the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colo., for the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit mriglobal.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mriglobal-continues-support-for-shelf-life-evaluations-of-investigational-dosage-forms-300619624.html

SOURCE MRIGlobal

Related Links

http://www.mriglobal.org

