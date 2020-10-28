MRIGlobal Leads Research Showing Effectiveness Of Mouth Rinse In Lowering Transmission Of SARS-CoV-2

Product that can reduce the viral burden of SARS-CoV-2 has potential to reduce the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Tweet this

MRIGlobal's emerging infectious disease services span all stages of the in vitro diagnostic product development process, from research to the development of methods, platforms, and molecular and immunological assays. These services provide a turnkey, outsourcing solution for commercial companies and government agencies seeking to accelerate product development into later clinical verification and validation phases.

More information about the study is available in the following press announcement from Rowpar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lab Tests: ClōSYS Oral Rinse Eliminated COVID-19 Virus up to 98.4% in 30 Seconds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Aug. 31, 2020) -- Rowpar Pharmaceuticals Inc., the makers of the ClōSYS brand of toothpastes, mouthwashes and oral sprays, announced today that an in vitro laboratory analysis showed that ClōSYS Ultra Sensitive Oral Rinse reduced SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) up to 98.4% within 30 seconds without the use of any harsh chemicals like alcohol, hydrogen peroxide or povidone iodine.

The study of ClōSYS Ultra Sensitive Oral Rinse was conducted at MRIGlobal an independent laboratory in Kansas City, MO., which is accredited to test highly infectious viruses like SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. A second independent accredited lab, Microbac Laboratories, Inc. in Sterling, VA provided similar results. These studies can be found at: ClōSYS.com/covidstudy.

These initial studies did not include testing the oral cavity, but based on these results, Rowpar has launched additional studies to determine whether ClōSYS over-the-counter products can help lower the transmission of the novel coronavirus from one person to another.

"These are exciting and potentially groundbreaking findings," said Jim Ratcliff, CEO of Rowpar Pharmaceuticals. "We know that the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted from person to person through spray droplets from the mouth, so this is an important first step in determining whether our oral care products can make a significant impact in reducing the chances of becoming ill or infecting others. There is a lot more to learn as we follow the science, but it's a very positive start for our rinse formula."

While there is no evidence that inactivating the COVID-19 virus in the mouth will impact disease transmission, the studies reinforce the antimicrobial strength of ClōSYS products. Clinical trials in progress at the University of California San Francisco aim to see if oral rinses can reduce the viral load in the mouth, which may in turn reduce the transmission of the disease to an extent.

All ClōSYS products contain a proprietary formula with Clorastan®, the trade name for stabilized chlorine dioxide, which is a safe and effective oxidant long recognized for its antimicrobial, disinfecting and sanitizing properties. The ClōSYS formula is naturally activated by acids in saliva. Once released, Clorastan® disrupts and penetrates dental biofilm, killing the microbial pathogens living within and inhibiting their re-growth.

SOURCE MRIGlobal

