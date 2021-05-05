MRIGlobal to Provide COVID-19 Testing Solutions to Department of Homeland Security

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has selected MRIGlobal as an awardee of their COVID-19 Testing Solutions Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) multiple award contract. The COVID-19 Testing Solutions contract will support DHS throughout the department and its components. MRIGlobal's award includes the Managed Testing Services and the Molecular Diagnostic Test Kits and Testing Services1 scope of work. DHS awarded four contracts, which have a one year base and four one year option periods, with a shared ceiling value of up to $2 billion.

MRIGlobal will provide a range of COVID-19 diagnostic testing and associated services such as sample collection, FDA EUA molecular - based testing, and results reporting for DHS. This testing will enable DHS to rapidly identify individuals who are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. MRIGlobal will perform testing at its own CLIA-certified laboratories located in Missouri and Maryland.

As experts in infectious disease research and development, and testing, MRIGlobal's experts and partners are dedicated to continued efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future pandemics. MRIGlobal's expertise in this area includes:

Developing and evaluating the efficacy and safety of diagnostics assays, therapeutics, and other countermeasures.

Developing and sharing our expertise and training such as biosafety and quality management topics that enhance workplace resiliency against COVID-19.

Developing and deploying innovative solutions for infectious disease containment systems and mobile diagnostic laboratories that users can field anywhere in the world.

