MRII Study Finds Insights Professionals Optimistic; AI Adoption Rises, But Integration Lags

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Market Research Institute International (MRII) today released its 2026 State of the Market Research Industry report, revealing a profession that remains optimistic about its future but is grappling with uneven adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and a growing gap between the skills professionals are developing and those required for impact.

Market Research Institute International

Based on a global survey of 498 market research and insights professionals, the study highlights a field in transition, confident in its relevance but still adapting to rapid technological and organizational change.

Insights professionals are optimistic about the future

Despite ongoing disruption, the research shows that market research professionals remain confident in both their careers and the industry's trajectory.

Fifty-seven percent report being highly satisfied with their jobs, more than half expect the year ahead to be better than the last and 58 percent believe the insights function will become more important in the future, while only a small minority expect it to decline.

"This is one of the most striking findings in the study," said Ed Keller, executive director of MRII. "At a time when many assume AI could diminish the role of human-driven insights, professionals in the field are telling us the opposite. They see their work becoming more critical, not less."

AI adoption grows as integration lags and job concerns rise

While enthusiasm for AI is high, its integration into day-to-day workflows remains limited. Approximately half of professionals report using AI regularly, yet only about 1 in 10 say AI is fully embedded in their standard workflows. Across 15 tested use cases, no single application exceeds about 40 percent adoption, indicating the absence of a clear "killer app."

Alongside growing adoption, concern about AI's impact on jobs has increased. Sixty-three percent of professionals now express concern about job loss due to AI, creating a dynamic in which belief in AI's benefits coexists with uncertainty about its long-term implications for careers.

Redefining the role of insights

From a client-side perspective, the study's findings point to a shift in where and how insights teams create value.

"AI will increasingly answer questions, deliver insights, execute projects and support stakeholders faster and at lower cost than ever before," said Pam Forbus, senior vice president of insights and analytics at Mondelez and an MRII board member. "That doesn't diminish the role of insights teams. It fundamentally changes it. To stay relevant, insights teams must move up the value chain, shaping decisions, driving growth, building systems that leverage AI and influencing strategy and action."

Learning and development remains a key driver of satisfaction

The study underscores the role of learning and development in both performance and job satisfaction. Opportunities to learn and grow represent one of the largest gaps between highly satisfied and less satisfied professionals. At the same time, motivation to engage in training has declined year over year, even as expectations for upskilling increase. Demand for AI and technical skills remains high, while interest in communication, leadership and business skills is also rising.

Taken together, the findings point to an industry with strong fundamentals but unresolved challenges. The profession is optimistic about its future, energized but not yet transformed by AI and still facing a gap between skills development and real-world impact.

The full 2026 State of the Market Research Industry report is available at: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/KwCS0EI

About MRII

The Market Research Institute International (MRII) is a nonprofit institute devoted to fulfilling the continuing educational and training needs of marketing research professionals worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mrii.org .

Contact:

Ed Keller

Executive Director, MRII

+1-914-330-5843

[email protected]

SOURCE Market Research Institute International