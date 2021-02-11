MRINetwork Appoints Annette Wehrli As Senior Director, Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness

In her new role, Wehrli will be responsible for identifying new opportunities to support the long-term success, health and growth of MRI's global Network offices through new, unique programming for firm owners and their teams.

"Annette has a way of providing structure through influence, not mandates. She shows incredible balance, poise and kindness. People trust her to listen, guide and help," says Nancy Halverson, SVP of Global Operations at MRINetwork.

A focus of Wehrli's new position will be to lead the continued development of NextGen, MRINetwork's succession planning program launched in 2019 to help today's owners future-proof their businesses by preparing leaders of tomorrow. The two-year program will be supplemented by ongoing training to support the next generation of search firm leaders through organizational effectiveness, business strategy, team development, and more.

Wehrli joined MRI in 2002 as a board of directors program manager and has since used her consulting, coaching and organizational effectiveness experience and skills to support many of MRINetwork's offices in a variety of roles. In her tenure, she has managed network-wide programs and projects and has created and facilitated a wide variety of training programs to owners and their staff.

Says MRINetwork CEO Bert Miller, "I have known Annette the entire time she's been part of the network. She cares about people, culture and purpose-driven organizations. I admire her loyalty and tenacity immensely, and have always considered her to be a trusted advisor."

About MRI Network

In 1965, Management Recruiters International innovated the search industry by launching the first franchise model that helped thousands of professionals to achieve successful recruitment careers. MRINetwork has maintained its position at the forefront of the talent access field ever since, continuing to push the bounds of the industry to help organizations and individuals build successful companies and careers. From the transition to a digital-first workforce, to the shifting parameters of interim staffing, MRINetwork has helped hundreds of firms build the infrastructure they need to succeed. Today, MRINetwork is ranked 3rd by revenues in the U.S. among professional staffing and executive recruitment firms. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fl., the company has over 300 affiliate offices in the U.S. and internationally. More: https://MRINetwork.com

SOURCE MRINetwork

Related Links

https://MRINetwork.com

