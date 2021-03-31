MRINetwork Appoints Emily Phair As Vice President Of Sales

On April 5th, Phair will join the firm's leadership team alongside Bert Miller, CEO; Joe Mullings, Chief Vision Officer; Nancy Halverson, SVP Global Operations; Jessica Hollander-Torres, VP Marketing; and Todd Simpson, CFO; and Annette Wehrli, Senior Director, Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness.

"I am impressed with Emily's highly successful track record in providing strategic solutions in the talent access space," says Joe Mullings, Chief Vision Officer at MRINetwork. "Her broad and successful experience with retained search, search firm ownership, and corporate buildout of talent acquisition firms in an international environment will greatly benefit our network in conveying our message to future members."

With a reputation in the industry for integrity, professionalism, and getting results, Phair is sure to attract high-level performers, which will add value to the Network and position the organization for greater strategic growth and success. As a visionary and collaborative leader, Emily successfully led diverse teams of recruitment, research, and data analytics professionals at Optimum Talent, KalTire, and Korn Ferry.

About MRI Network

In 1965, Management Recruiters International innovated the search industry by launching the first franchise model that helped thousands of professionals to achieve successful recruitment careers. MRINetwork has maintained its position at the forefront of the talent access field ever since, continuing to push the bounds of the industry to help organizations and individuals build successful companies and careers. From the transition to a digital-first workforce to the shifting parameters of interim staffing, MRINetwork has helped hundreds of firms build the infrastructure they need to succeed. Today, MRINetwork is ranked 3rd by revenues in the U.S. among professional staffing and executive recruitment firms. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fl., the company has over 300 affiliate offices in the U.S. and internationally. More: https://MRI Networknetwork.com

SOURCE MRINetwork