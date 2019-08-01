MRI's New Professional Services Line, MRIThrive™, Delivers Unparalleled Performance to Independent Recruitment Firms

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Search and recruitment firms work closely with their client companies to grow their teams, but rarely do these firms put the same time and energy into growing their own businesses. To help firms confront this void, Management Recruiters International, Inc. (MRI) launched its new professional services line, MRIThrive™, providing unparalleled support to search and recruitment firms at every stage of their maturity. Offered through three main delivery channels of Consulting, Training, and Business Process Outsourcing for Contract Staffing, MRIThrive gives independently-owned recruitment firms access to MRI's 50-plus years of industry expertise.

Consulting

MRIThrive consulting services provide assessments, strategies and execution plans to address critical Performance, Organization and Growth objectives, as well as Marketing and Public Relations. More advanced strategies in these areas are provided through a multi-period Business Growth Strategy program.

Training

Whether it's core rookie recruiter training, honing leadership skills or helping tenured recruiters continue to master their skills, MRIThrive offers learning opportunities for recruiters, managers and owners at every stage of their development. Training is available through Core Bootcamp, Self-Paced and Full Access programs, leveraging combinations of e-learning, microlearning, virtual classroom and live classroom delivery methods. Specialized training curriculums and programs are offered for both direct hire and contract staffing learning tracks.

Business Process Outsourcing for Contract Staffing

Every day, contract staffing businesses face enormous challenges in competing to deliver the best talent to their clients. Why face the additional administrative challenges of funding working capital, billing and collections and payroll management? Through its Business Process Outsourcing, MRIThrive becomes the billing and payroll management partner of record, freeing its recruitment firm clients' capital and time to focus on serving their clients and candidates. With this service, in conjunction with consulting and training services, MRIThrive is a single source partner for recruitment firms looking to build a vibrant contract staffing business.

"For the first time, via MRIThrive, independent search and recruitment firms can get access to specially crafted tools and services developed based on MRI's 50-plus years of innovation in the industry," says Bert Miller, president and CEO of MRI. "The MRIThrive services are designed to be high impact on our clients' growth and bottom line."

Bert continues, "In addition to Thrive, MRI continues to provide a network membership opportunity to firms, which provides full access to the array of MRI tools, collaborative forums and exclusive privileges."

About MRI Thrive ™:

Grow. Profit. Thrive. The best recruiting firms are completely focused on all these things, and so are we. MRI is one of the only companies in the world that exclusively supports recruiting firms at every stage of their growth. Through MRIThrive™ our trusted advice, legendary training and business process support are now available to direct hire and contract staffing firms outside of our MRINetwork® membership community.

About MRINetwork® :

Management Recruiters International, Inc., branded as MRINetwork®, delivers an array of services to its members. MRINetwork members, together, represent one of the largest executive search and recruitment organizations in the world. MRINetwork has approximately 400 offices spanning four continents. Visit MRINetwork at www.mrinetwork.com.

