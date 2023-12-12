MRLO Partners Launches $100 Million Luxury Real Estate Fund

News provided by

MRLO Partners

12 Dec, 2023, 11:34 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nev.  , Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRLO Partners announced today the launch of an alternative real estate investment fund dedicated to investing with experienced, established real estate developers in high-end, private communities across the United States and Caribbean.

Continue Reading
CEO & Founder Eric Metzger (PRNewsfoto/MRLO Partners)
CEO & Founder Eric Metzger (PRNewsfoto/MRLO Partners)

MRLO Partners builds on CEO & Founder Eric Metzger's 25+ year track record as head of real estate transactions for the developments including Hard Rock Hotel and Casino where he led the largest single-phase real estate launch in U.S. history. The team has already raised $2 million in seed capital to date from family and friends and plans to raise $100 million during 2024.

During his career, Eric Metzger has represented HNWI'S and Family Offices in more than $2 billion in buy-side real estate transactions. These purchases were inside of private, luxury real estate communities centered around mountains, rivers , lakes and oceans. Eric has been responsible for marketing and sales at some of the world's most recognized luxury real estate developments, from the Sands Macau, Boot Ranch - Fredericksburg, TX to One Vendue Range - Charleston, SC.

"MRLO Partners will provide early access to luxury real estate developments where we can invest in "Statement Properties" - lots before they are released to anyone else. Our long-standing developer relationships will allow MRLO Partners to initially reserve and then close on the communities' best lots that also come with significant incentives. Ultimately, we are targeting 75 properties in 25 developments in affluent areas such as Charleston, Scottsdale, North Carolina, Florida, Utah, Montana, Texas, Colorado and beyond with the goal of exiting the investment once the properties appreciate substantially," said Metzger.

The team is targeting capital from both single-and multi-family offices based on the strong demand for luxury real estate investment opportunities. Boot Ranch in Texas is a prime example of a multi-million-dollar development that has been widely acclaimed by substantial multigenerational families and ultra-high net worth individuals, including 12 billionaires.

For information, visit www.mrlopartners.com or email [email protected] 

Media Contact:
Charlotte Luer
+1-239-404-6785
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299024/CEO_Founder_Eric_Metzger.jpg
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299025/MRLO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MRLO Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.