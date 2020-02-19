MRM Among 'Adobe Implementation Services' Providers Reviewed in Independent Research Firm's New Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM, a leading global customer relationship agency, announced today that it has been included in "Now Tech: Adobe Implementation Services, Q1 2020," a new report by Forrester, a leading independent global research and advisory firm. The report is designed to help business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing professionals "understand the value they can expect from an Adobe implementation service provider and to select one based on size and functionality."

Kate MacNevin, Global CEO of MRM, said, "We're delighted to be included in this valuable Forrester report. Importantly, it is designed to help businesses take full advantage of the expanding Adobe product set, including by understanding the capabilities that agencies, like ours and other firms, have in helping clients navigate through the complexities and opportunities presented by Adobe."

Forrester defines the Adobe implementation services market as "Service providers that help Adobe customers successfully implement Adobe Experience Cloud solutions," and states that the "Key services include design and consulting, implementation and technical services, and operational support."

The analysis looks at agencies, consultancies, and tech services firms of different sizes. In discussing agencies, it noted that "They are well-versed in all things creative and customer – think design thinking and customer journey mapping. Agencies tend to have great experience in Marketing Cloud and Commerce Cloud and mixed experience in other core Adobe clouds. They also often bring a customer data mentality to projects."

MacNevin continued, "Adobe is one of our most important platform partners, and we have increased the size of our Adobe expert team by more than 20 percent over the last year to help clients benefit from this business-building set of capabilities, which includes Magento and the Adobe Experience Platform."

The "Now Tech: Adobe Implementation Services, Q1 2020" report is available online for Forrester subscribers, or for purchase HERE.

About MRM

MRM is a leading data science, technology innovation and creatively driven relationship marketing agency that helps brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency leverages the power of creativity, the beauty of data, the magic of technology and the impact of connections to drive business results. MRM is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a lead agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm-mccann.com

SOURCE MRM

Related Links

http://www.mrm-mccann.com

