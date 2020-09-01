MRM Commerce Achieves Magento Commerce Specialization

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM Commerce, the e-Commerce offering for MRM, a leading marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, has achieved Magento Commerce Specialization in the Americas region. To achieve this distinction, companies must demonstrate technical expertise, implementation proficiency and customer success.

MRM Commerce, which became a Magento partner in 2008, has continually built its e-Commerce expertise credentials over the years. A former Magento Global Elite partner that is now an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner, MRM Commerce built one of the first Magento and Adobe Experience Manager integrated implementations. It is among a small number of Platinum-level agencies that hold the Magento Commerce Specialization. With offices in the U.S. and Europe, MRM Commerce's expertise covers the spectrum of strategic, design, technical and fulfillment activities.

Libby Morgan, President of MRM Commerce, said, "Adobe's affirmation of our expertise in e-Commerce is exciting news that is also meaningful for our clients. Our MRM Commerce team had already been one of a small group of 'Global Elite' partners for Magento. This additional recognition, which is based on Adobe's review of our actual work with several clients, establishes that we are on the leading edge globally in the important world of e-Commerce."

This year, MRM has been named one of 2020's "Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company magazine, the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) B2B Agency of the Year, as a "Leader" in Gartner, Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies for the fourth year in a row (2017-2020), and for the first time having five MRM agencies named in WARC's top 40 effective digital agencies listing, as part of WARC's global Effective 100 ranking.

ABOUT MRM

MRM is a leading marketing agency. Through a strong foundation in strategy, data science, technology and creativity, MRM helps transform businesses by helping brands grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a top agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 35-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com.

