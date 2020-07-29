MRM Named To Fast Company's 2020 List Of The 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM, a leading marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, has been named one of 2020's "Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company magazine.

The 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity and engineering. Fast Company editors scored nearly 900 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies – an increase from last year's list of 50. The 2020 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

Kate MacNevin, Global CEO of MRM, said, "In the fast-changing world of marketing, it has been essential for us to keep constantly innovating in order to help our clients stay ahead of the curve in connecting with their customers. Our approach to inventing new products, services and businesses begins with understanding consumer needs – and we have been providing product and service innovation, business design and digital transformation strategy consulting both to startups and established brands."

"As much of the world recovers from health, economic, and social crises, we need innovation more than ever," says Stephanie Mehta, Editor-In-Chief of Fast Company. "This new list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates organizations that have fostered innovative thinking by investing in technology, research and development, and their employees."

Whether through its dedicated LAB13 by MRM innovation labs around the world, or its new ways of bringing worldwide creative resources to bear through its PURPLE BRIEF™ collective ideation/network crowdsourcing innovation, or the four patented proprietary Data & Analytics software products it has developed, MRM has been continually focused on reinventing the modern agency operation.

This ongoing commitment has led to innovations that go beyond marketing as well. Responding to a staffer's interest in aiding the hearing impaired, MRM employees were invited to help build an intelligent machine learning framework, trained to identify body gestures and process data in real-time, to replace audio signals with visuality. This resulted in a SIGNS dictionary, developed and inspired by the hand movements, which is the world's first sign language recognition service that actually works.

MRM's openness to an innovation ecosystem has also driven its support of a comprehensively diverse workforce. MRM's Blueprint 2020 overall Diversity & Inclusion plan, first launched in 2017, served as a road map to strengthen its commitment and develop strategies that lead to awareness, education and development and resulted in its being named in 2019 as Agency of the Year at IPG's Inclusion Awards encompassing all of its agencies.

This 2020 honor by Fast Company follows other recognition for MRM this year, including being named the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) B2 Agency of the Year (Midsize), as a "Leader" in Gartner, Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies for the fourth year in a row (2017-2020), and for the first time having five MRM agencies named in WARC's top 40 effective digital agencies listing, as part of WARC's global Effective 100 ranking.

To see the complete Best Workplaces for Innovators list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2020) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 4, 2020.

ABOUT MRM

MRM is a leading marketing agency. Through a strong foundation in strategy, data science, technology and creativity, MRM helps transform businesses by helping brands grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a top agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com.

ABOUT McCANN WORLDGROUP

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named "Global Agency Of The Year" by Adweek magazine, "Network of the Year" by the Cannes Lions, the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), "Global Network of the Year" by Campaign Magazine and "Network of The Year" by The Webby Awards. Fast Company named McCann Worldgroup to its list of The World's Most Innovative Companies. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on innovation with deep emphasis on creativity, technology, social impact, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

SOURCE MRM

Related Links

http://www.mrm.com

