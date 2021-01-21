MRM Names Harsh Kapadia Chief Creative Officer For East Coast

Ronald Ng, Global Chief Creative Officer, MRM, said, "Harsh is a world-class talent with a passion for harnessing technology and innovation to help businesses make a difference in people's lives. Not too many creatives get letters of recognition from Michelle Obama, and Harsh's consistent streak of great work across markets like India, Australia, the UK and U.S. makes him a unique talent for clients."

Ng was referencing Kapadia's work for Drink Up, Kapadia's award-generating campaign to convince Americans to drink more water as part of a healthier lifestyle. Kapadia joined VML New York in 2012, and within two years was instrumental in the agency storming the stage at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to bring home multiple Cannes Lions. He also worked on and helped win several pitches for the agency, including New Balance, LEGOLAND, Walgreens, Baileys and the United Nations. Kapadia was promoted rapidly at VML, and served the agency in creative leadership roles in New York and London.

Kapadia's career began as an Art Director at JWT Mumbai, followed by a move to JWT Melbourne, where he began to work on global brands and helping to bring in new business. His pitch-winning and award-winning work in Melbourne led Kapadia to a larger role at JWT New York, working on larger consumer brands such as Kleenex, Smirnoff, Rolex and Nestlé. Additionally, through his career, Kapadia has served on the juries of Cannes Lions Mobile, D&AD Impact, ADC Awards and New York Festivals.

In interviews, Kapadia always mentions that he fell in love with advertising at the age of five. Since then, he continues to go by the philosophy that the mix of cultures and curiosity to learn more always leads to great ideas – and that a big idea can make far more than a great ad or an experience.

"It has been an amazing journey at VMLY&R," said Kapadia. "Now, I'm thrilled to join MRM at a time when the industry is going through a real shift. The pandemic has fast tracked the importance for brands to create a more meaningful relationships and experiences. MRM's philosophy to do that really excites me. I'm looking forward to partnering with the team to bring a vision and magic to brands across the MRM network."

Krull joins MRM Princeton after launching Let's Make Stuff LLC, a creative marketing services consultancy based in New Jersey. He previously served as ECD for Atmosphere BBDO New York for 13 years, guiding initiatives spanning brand to demand to service design for Citi, Emirates, Hewlett-Packard, Visa and other global brands. Prior to Atmosphere, Krull held leadership roles at Ogilvy New York and DDB New York, and has received recognition from every major awards show, most recently the New York Festivals and International ECHO Awards.

"A design-thinking enthusiast, Stewart brings an audience-centric approach to the table, along with three decades of expertise across virtually every product category and advertising channel. His digital-first method of problem solving is second to none and we can't wait to write the next chapter of creative excellence for our Princeton office," said Ng.

ABOUT MRM

MRM is a leading marketing agency. Through a strong foundation in strategy, data science, technology and creativity, MRM helps transform businesses by helping brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency was named a "Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company, B2B Agency of the Year from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), a four-years-and-counting run as Gartner "Leader" in Global Marketing Agencies Magic Quadrant from 2017-2020, Ad Age's 2018 B-to-B Agency of the Year, and, for the first time, WARC's global Effective 100 ranking placed five MRM agencies in its top 40 effective digital agencies listing for 2020. MRM is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a top agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 35-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com.

SOURCE MRM

Related Links

http://www.mrm.com

