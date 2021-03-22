MRM Wins 2021 Adweek Performance Marketing Action Award

The inaugural Adweek Performance Marketing Action Awards recognize the year's best campaigns and top executives who created results-driven, targeted marketing that rose above the rest with strategies and innovation to deliver a lead, click or sale. These marketers embody the accountability businesses demand, as well as the creativity the practice celebrates.

While political mail has been a major source of revenue for USPS, mail is still perceived as outdated by many, contributing to a decline in mail volume across industries. With an aggressive 2020 political mail revenue goal, MRM was tasked with reframing political mail as relevant to a new, rising generation of political strategists, driving awareness of USPS mail innovations and mail's influence on voters. MRM launched a new political mail brand campaign in the run-up to the 2020 election season.

The brand campaign allowed MRM to leverage new trends, reach younger, more digitally savvy decision-makers, and reenter the political campaigning conversation. The campaign vastly expanded the USPS political pipeline and brought in 112% more closed sales revenue than in previous election years.

"We are beyond grateful for our partners at USPS who push us to create such meaningful, inspiring work," said Kate MacNevin, Global Chairwoman & CEO, MRM.

The winners of this award will appear in the March 22 print edition of Adweek and online.

This honors follows several years of continued success, growth and recognition for MRM, which includes being named a "Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company, Ad Age's 2018 B-to-B Agency of the Year, and for the first time, WARC's global Effective 100 ranking in its top 40 effective digital agencies listing for 2020. In 2020, MRM was designated for the fourth straight year as a "Leader" in Gartner Inc.'s prestigious "Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies."

ABOUT MRM

MRM is a leading marketing agency. Through a strong foundation in strategy, data science, technology and creativity, MRM helps transform businesses by helping brands grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a top agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com.

SOURCE MRM

Related Links

http://www.mrm.com

