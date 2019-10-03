MRM//McCann Announces Launch of Microsoft Center of Excellence Based out of Agency's London Office

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM//McCann, McCann Worldgroup's global customer relationship agency, has announced the launch of their Microsoft Center of Excellence (COEx), a state-of-the-art practice focusing on Microsoft technologies, including Azure, ASP.NET, SQL Server, Dynamics, Power BI and platforms such as Sitecore, Episerver and SDL.

Located in MRM//McCann's London office, working in close collaboration with the New York, Salt Lake City and New Delhi teams, and servicing the agency's 40-city global network, the Microsoft COEx uses a hub-and-spoke model to deliver scalable solutions for MRM//McCann, McCann Worldgroup and IPG clients around the globe. This is the agency's fifth COEx, joining existing Adobe, Acquia, Salesforce, and Digital Production.

"We remain committed to expanding our technology partnerships and capabilities to be able to provide the transformative digital experiences our clients need and demand," said MRM//McCann Global CEO Kate MacNevin. "Designing a digital service powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data requires an innovative, agile and dedicated technology partner like Microsoft. We are excited to continue to build on our decade-long relationship with Microsoft, working together to power next-gen solutions that will deliver results."

"MRM//McCann's focus on embracing intelligent cloud technology into the very heart of our marketing activities enables us to build, develop and deploy services focused on driving compelling and meaningful customer engagements," said Paul Bolt, Chief Marketing Officer, Microsoft UK.

Staffed with an experienced team of professionals carrying certifications including Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP), Microsoft Certified Network Product Specialist, Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) and Microsoft Certified Solutions Architect, the Microsoft COEx practice provides clients with a standardized process globally, ensuring both high-quality, efficiency and effectiveness in delivery. The practice is also ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified.

About MRM//McCann

MRM//McCann is a leading data science, technology innovation and creatively driven relationship marketing agency that helps brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency leverages the power of creativity, the beauty of data, the magic of technology and the impact of connections to drive business results. MRM//McCann is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a lead agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm-mccann.com.

SOURCE MRM//McCann

Related Links

http://www.mrm-mccann.com

