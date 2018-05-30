MRM//McCann Becomes Japan's First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Veeva is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry, working with more than 600 pharma and biotech companies around the world. With this certification, MRM//McCann Japan joins a strong and growing network of Veeva-certified MRM//McCann offices, including MRM//McCann Hong Kong and MRM//Meteorite in London, both of which have achieved level two certification, and MRM//McCann in the U.S., which has achieved level four.

"Achieving these Veeva certifications enhances the level of CRM service that we can provide to our growing group of healthcare clients around the world," said Kate MacNevin, Global President and Chief Operating Officer, MRM//McCann. "With Japan now added to our Veeva partnerships, we are very proud that we continue to achieve this level of technology-based certification from Veeva, which is a global leader in providing customer-centric enterprise software."

"We welcome MRM//McCann Japan as the first Japanese certified CLM partner," said Takashi Okamura, General Manager, Veeva Japan. "With the growing adoption of Veeva Japan Commercial Cloud, it is essential that pharmaceutical companies are able to select the agency who can deliver the cutting edge technology solution and contents creation capability on Veeva CRM."

MRM//McCann, which was named Ad Age's 2018 B-to-B Agency of the Year, also has been designated as a Leader the last two years in Gartner Inc.'s annual "Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies" report. The agency this year also announced that it had expanded its North American data-based performance analytics practice.

Miho Shiozaki, President of MRM//McCann Japan, said, "As a certified partner, we can provide our clients with best-in-class custom content creation for the Veeva CLM system, and also offer consulting services to ensure that every client gets the most out of Veeva. In addition, this designation enables us to work with global clients who require that their local agencies are certified."

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 600 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

About MRM//McCann

MRM//McCann, named Ad Age's 2018 Business-to-Business Agency of the Year, is a leading customer relationship agency that helps brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency leverages the power of creativity, the beauty of data and the magic of technology to nurture, encourage and sustain strong relationships between brands and their customers – in turn, creating meaningful experiences for people, while driving business results. MRM//McCann is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a lead agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit https://www.mrmjapan.co.jp/eng/.

