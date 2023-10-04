mRNA Pioneers win Nobel Prize in Medicine

AMM Applauds Groundbreaking Contributions of Katalin Karikó, PhD and Drew Weissman, MD, PhD

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM), the leading global organization dedicated to advancing and advocating for mRNA and next-generation encoding RNA therapeutics and vaccines, hails the selection of Katalin Karikó, PhD, and Drew Weissman, MD, PhD, for the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2023. Karikó and Weissman's research on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology enabled the development of the first COVID-19 vaccines, transforming the future of vaccine development and advancing the most important breakthrough to combat COVID-19.

"This is a historic moment for mRNA medicines," said Andy Geall, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Replicate Bioscience. "Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman first published their research on mRNA in 2005. Nearly 20 years later, mRNA medicines are now improving patient care and tackling some of our greatest healthcare challenges, from cancer to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, to genetic disorders such as sickle cell disease. I join the chorus of support for Drs. Kariko and Weissman, and celebrate the hundreds of researchers, who with groundbreaking innovation and unwavering dedication over the past 30 years, have paved the way for the field of mRNA medicines."

"Karikó and Weissman's work was instrumental to the worldwide response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeff Coller, PhD, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of RNA Biology and Therapeutics at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. "Without their pioneering research, the rapid development and deployment of vaccines simply wouldn't have been possible. The Alliance of mRNA Medicines applauds their recognition and is honored to stand on the shoulders of these giants to advance this lifesaving technology."

The Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM) is the leading global organization dedicated to advancing and advocating for mRNA and next-generation encoding RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the benefit of patients, public health, and society. Our mission is to propel the future of mRNA medicine, improve patients' lives, and advance scientific knowledge by convening and empowering mRNA industry leaders, innovators, scientists, and other key stakeholders. Learn more at mrnamedicines.org.

