mRNA Therapeutics and mRNA Vaccines Market Report 2022: Surge in mRNA Focused Research Initiatives Bodes Well for Growth

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is a type of single-stranded ribonucleic acid (RNA), which helps in transferring genetic information in order to produce proteins. The mRNA encoding instructions for protein synthesis are transferred from a strand of DNA to the ribosomes, where these instructions are translated and processed into functional proteins.

Q1. How is the research and development (R&D) activity evolving in the mRNA-based drugs industry?

mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines have emerged as a promising alternative to conventional treatment approaches. Post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines have garnered significant attention as they have evolved as a revolutionary novel drug class for the treatment of COVID-19, as well as several other diseases, such as infectious diseases, oncological disorders, genetic disorders and other disorders. Subsequently, upon the approval of the first mRNA vaccine under emergency use authorization (EUA), Comirnaty, in 2020, the field has witnessed a further surge in activity.

Q2. What are the key advantages offered by mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines?

The ongoing research and development efforts being undertaken in this domain are primarily being driven by the various advantages offered by these molecules, including higher biological efficacy, enhanced potent immunogenicity and versatile delivery platforms at reduced toxicity levels, over other therapeutic modalities.

Recent reports highlight the potential benefits related to the use of mRNA; for instance, such products pose no undesirable risk of inadvertent infection and insertional mutagenesis.

Q3. What are the current opportunities in the mRNA vaccines and mRNA therapeutics market?

In the past few years, the field of mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines has evolved at a steady pace. In fact, a significant amount of preclinical data has been gathered and multiple human clinical trials have been initiated. Further, over the past decade, major technological innovations and substantial investments have enabled mRNA to become a promising therapeutic tool in the field of vaccine development and protein replacement therapy. With the advent of several mRNA-based technologies, there has been a rise in the development of these therapeutics to target a myriad of disease indications.

Q4. What are the recent developments and expected trends in the mRNA vaccines and mRNA therapeutics market?

Presently, over 35 companies are engaged in the evaluation of more than 195 mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines, across various stages of development, for a myriad of disease indications. Further, over the coming decade, several promising leads, specifically those exhibiting enhanced efficacy, are anticipated to be commercially launched. Moreover, considering the active involvement of big pharma players, as well as new entrants, the development pipeline of mRNA drugs is likely to grow further.

Q5. What are the key challenges faced by mRNA drug developers?

Despite the numerous benefits offered by mRNA therapies, developers of these novel products often face challenges related to the stability and targeted delivery of their drug candidates. Some of the other key concerns faced by drug developers include limited availability of expertise, lack of specialized infrastructure, requirement for exorbitant capital investment, and constraints associated with ensuring compliance to good manufacturing practices (GMP). ,

Q6. What are the key value drivers in the mRNA vaccines and mRNA therapeutics market?

The key value drivers in the mRNA therapeutics and mRNA vaccines market include a significant rise in the overall healthcare expenditure, increased R&D spending, a surge in mRNA-focused research initiatives and a plethora of mRNA technological advancements in the recent past.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7. DRUG PROFILES

8. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES

9. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING

10. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

11. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

13. PATENT ANALYSIS

14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

15. CONCLUSION

16. INTERVIEW AND SURVEY TRANSCRIPTS

17. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

18. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

