mRNA Vaccine Market to Reach $91.14 Billion by 2029

There is latest development in the mRNA vaccines market, as the Chinese bank is trying to entice wealthy customers with mRNA vaccines: Exclusive Report by Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

mRNA Vaccines Market Overview:

As per the latest published Cognitive Market Research analysis, the mRNA Vaccines market size is projected to reach $91.14 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2022-2029. Recently the world has witnessed a wave of severe infectious disease outbreaks, which have immensely impacted lives and livelihoods. The rising prevalence of contagious diseases has triggered the demand for mRNA vaccines owing to their efficacy, safety, and low cost. Cognitive's published study says that the APAC region will grow at maximum growth rate in near future owing to the rising use of mRNA vaccines in China followed by India. For instance, Chinese bank is trying to entice wealthy customers with mRNA vaccines. Moreover, fuelled by the successful utilization of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, RNA therapeutics is expected to make more significant strides in 2023. Hence, companies are harnessing RNA research through collaborations.

Read the entire published study mRNA Vaccine Market Report 2023 (Global Edition) Page count: 250+

Major findings during the study of the mRNA vaccines market:

✔ Market for self-amplifying mRNA vaccines is ruling globally as this molecule is more prominent in size with four extra proteins that encode a replica. This enables amplification of the original strand of RNA upon delivery into the cell, resulting in significantly larger levels of protein expression and thus requiring a much lower dose of RNA

✔ In terms of mRNA vaccine's route of administration, the subcutaneous segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed as larger volume of injection can be given, resulting in high immunogenicity, precluding the need for another vaccine dose

✔ In terms of end-user, hospitals held a significant market share, and it will show maximum share during the forecast period. This is due to the availability of trained professionals at hospitals that drives the mRNA vaccines market

✔ North America has dominated the market of mRNA vaccines in the year 2021 owing to the availability of strong R&D activities in the U.S.

✔ It has been analyzed that APAC will grow at the highest CAGR due to the vigorous development of mRNA vaccines in China followed by India in the predicted period.

✔ Heavy investment in mRNA vaccine R&D activities by majority of the companies across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the mRNA vaccines market in the near future

✔ Supply chain challenges do exist in the mRNA vaccines market due to the involvement of cold storage. However, the COVID-19 pandemic publicly demonstrated the promise of mRNA therapies, resulting in its promising future. The use of mRNA vaccines in COVID-19 will create huge opportunities for the growth of the market.

Snapshot:

mRNA Vaccine Market 2022 Global Revenue (USD Billion) 66.59 CAGR – (2022-2029) 6.78 % Key Type Share Self-amplifying mRNA Vaccines:61.04% Key Route of Administration Share IV:61.25% Key Application Share COVID-19:68.56% Key End-user Share Hospitals:71.25% Key Regional Share North America:35.14%

Major Pharmaceutical and Research Companies responsible for revolutionizing mRNA Vaccines Market:

Players involved in the global mRNA Vaccines market are Pfizer Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech AG, Curevac AG, Etherna Immunotherapies, Ethris GMBH, IN-CELL-ART, Moderna Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi AG, SCM Life Sciences (Argos Therapeutics, Inc.), Sarepta Therapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Nutcracker, and Tiba Biotech, among others.

Current Trends of Manufacturers in the mRNA Vaccines Market:

November 2022 :

Pfizer and BioNTech initiated a phase 1 study of single-dose mRNA-based combination vaccine for influenza and COVID-19"

The companies announced the advancement of an mRNA-based combination vaccine candidate for influenza and COVID-19 to a Phase 1 trial to address two severe respiratory diseases with one vaccine. The first participant has been dosed in a Phase 1 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a nucleoside-modified RNA (modRNA)-based combination vaccine approach.

January 2023 :

CureVac announces positive data on joint COVID-19 and Flu mRNA vaccine development program:

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), has announced positive data on Phase 1 clinical programs in COVID-19 and seasonal flu, assessing both modified and unmodified mRNA technology. The tested vaccine candidates are being developed in collaboration with GSK.

March 2022 :

Alnylam sues Pfizer and Moderna, claiming infringement on its delivery technology for COVID shots:

Alnylam has claimed that it used the lipid nanoparticle delivery technology to create its RNAi drug Onpattro, which was approved in 2018 for polyneuropathy in people with a rare condition— hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. Thus, the company is seeking fair compensation for using its technology based on patent claims for a broad class of biodegradable lipids invented over a decade ago resulting from extensive research and investment.

To receive the free sample pages of published analysis mRNA Vaccine Market Report 2023 contact us on +1 312-376-8303 or write to us on [email protected].

The mRNA vaccine market has the potential to develop into a competitive modality across various applications because mRNA vaccines can effectively cure any viral or bacterial infection. Additionally, AI, Machine Learning, and robotic process automation can speed up the process by eliminating human error. Therefore, despite its current use as COVID-19 vaccine, the development of mRNA vaccines will continue in the future, particularly as further progress is made in increasing delivery and stability. The market could expand by creating multivalent vaccinations that can be delivered in a single LNP and minimizing the current restrictions.

mRNA Vaccines Market Report Scope

Type:

Conventional mRNA Vaccines

Self-amplifying mRNA Vaccines

Route of Administration:

IV

Subcutaneous

Application:

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Influenza

Rabies

Cancer

COVID-19

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Centres

By Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , rest of MEA)

Reasons to access the Report:

Our report includes information about the industry's competitive landscape, industry trends, key competitors, industry size and outlook. It also offers qualitative analysis, such as PESTEL, porter's, supply chain analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Additionally, report provides in-detailed analysis about the major manufacturers involved in the market. Company profiling includes basic information of the company along with its overview, product description, business strategy, SWOT, and key developments. The report is a blend of consumer behaviour and economic trends that can be used to confirm and improve business strategies. We additionally accept customization of the report as per client requirements to provide more insightful content to readers.

Related Reports to mRNA Vaccines Market Published by Cognitive Market Research:

1) Global Influenza Vaccine Market to Reach $13.29 Billion by 2029

The global influenza vaccine market is expected to hit $13.29 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 8.69%. Influenza is one of the common infections that attacks the lungs, nose, and throat. Children, aged people, and pregnant women are more prone to this infection. It travels through respiratory droplets, and is contagious. Hence, proper treatment is required to treat influenza. An increase in influenza epidemics and seasonal outbreaks is likely to expand the demand for the influenza vaccine market. Moreover, Government authorities are constantly working to strengthen national, regional, and global influenza response capacities which further drives the global influenza vaccines market.

Global DTaP Vaccine Market to be Worth $8.34 Billion by 2029

Global DTaP vaccine market to be worth $8.34 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 4.85%. DTaP vaccine can prevent diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. Rise in urbanization has led to the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. This has caused a rise in water contamination, which ultimately resulted in the prevalence of infectious diseases. The rise of infectious diseases has increased spending on medicines and vaccines. According to WHO, in 2019, 30 million people were affected by contagious diseases, thus fuelling the demand for vaccines. Thus, the increased prevalence of various infections contributes to the growth of the DTaP vaccines market. Moreover, emerging economies such as Algeria, Argentina, Indonesia, India, Brazil, and China require help from other trade partners globally. These countries create significant growth opportunities for vaccine manufacturers.

Other Related Reports:

⮚ Global Oncology Market to Hit $516.85 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.46%

⮚ Global Viral Vector Vaccines Market to Reach $2.23 Billion by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 15.35%

About Cognitive Market Research Company:

Our company gathers and analyzes data about customers, competitors, distributors, and other market actors and forces. As a market research company we follow a complete process of gathering information about the target market and end-use industries to verify the complete journey of the product in the global market. It helps our readers understand the demand and viability of their product/service and how it might perform in the real world.

24/7 Service

Free pre-sale and post-sale support

Additional country analysis/manufacturers analysis

Quarterly Updates

How to Contact Us:

Nicolas Shaw

Global Sales Manager

Cognitive Market Research

Phone: +1 312-376-8303

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com

Athenaeum Subscription

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989016/Cognitive_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cognitive Market Research