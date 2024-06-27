MRNS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased securities of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) between March 17, 2021 and May 7, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 5, 2024.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants understated the risk of failure to meet the early-stopping criteria in the RAISE trial; (2) defendants did not disclose that a possible consequence of failing to meet the early stopping criteria in the RAISE trial would be that Marinus would stop the separate Phase 3 RAISE II trial; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 8, 2024, Fierce Biotech published an article which illustrated the impact on the Company of the failure to meet the early stopping criteria in the RAISE trial. On this news, Marinus Pharmaceuticals' stock fell.

