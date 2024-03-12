MRO Announces Frank Jackson as New Senior Vice President of Clinical Quality and Payer Solutions

NORRISTOWN, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, Corp. (MRO), the leading clinical data exchange company in healthcare, announced that Frank Jackson has joined the company as their new Senior Vice President of Clinical Quality and Payer Solutions. Jackson brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience. In his new role, Jackson will serve as the General Manager (GM) of MRO's growing clinical quality and payer solutions business.

Jackson previously served in GM roles at Change Healthcare, Wolters Kluwer Health and Prognos Health. He also spent seven years as the Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer at HealthMarkets. Jackson has achieved success in helping organizations scale and improve operating discipline, which has led to better client outcomes. He holds a BS in Computer Science/Business from the University of Evansville and an MBA from the University of Missouri.

"Frank is passionate about building high-performing teams and driving client value. We are excited to have him join our leadership team at MRO as we continue to partner with clients to improve performance across their risk, quality, and value-based care initiatives," said Jason Brown, MRO CEO.

In addition to leading the clinical quality and payer solutions teams, Jackson looks forward to participating in solution ideation and implementation to address operational challenges in the healthcare industry.

"I was attracted to MRO after seeing the recent launch of their quality and payer solutions products, including ACO PerformancePathway, registry and payer platforms. I am prepared to join MRO in efforts to grow the clinical quality and payer solutions side of the business," said Jackson. "In my experience, cultivating and maintaining a strong internal team culture leads to success for both internal and external stakeholders. I welcome new opportunities to learn from the MRO client base as I begin my career with this rapidly growing organization."

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers, and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers and payers manage and exchange clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and as a 10-time KLAS winner, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 250 EHRs, 170,000 unique providers, 35,000 practices, and over 1,100 hospitals and health systems while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

