MRO Distribution Market size to grow at a CAGR of 2.58% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 globally to drive market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRO distribution market is estimated to grow by USD 89.78 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period. The global market is witnessing a remarkable surge in growth, driven by the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 principles across industries. Leveraging Industry 4.0, manufacturing facilities enhance productivity, safety, and profitability while optimizing operations. Key sectors such as food and beverage, oil and gas, paper, and pharmaceuticals are swiftly embracing these transformative concepts. Process automation, integral to Industry 4.0, ensures heightened productivity, reliability, and safety, fostering demand for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) solutions. As Industry 4.0 permeates deeper into various verticals, the MRO distribution market is poised for substantial expansion, underlining its pivotal role in enabling industrial evolution.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRO Distribution Market 2023-2027

See how different market segments contribute to overall industry growth Download the Sample Report Now!

Report Coverage Details Page number 187 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 89.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

The market is segmented by application (chemicals, transportation, food beverage and tobacco, electricals and electronics, and textile apparel and footwear and others), type (industrial, electrical, facility, and electronics and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the chemicals segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This is because MRO distribution plays an essential role in the chemical industry by supplying products and equipment that are necessary for the upkeep of production processes. Pumps, valves, hoses, gaskets, and other spare parts are some examples of MRO products. Increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 globally significantly drives market growth. With the help of the concept of Industry 4.0, industrial manufacturing facilities increase productivity, safety, and profitability while also operating more efficiently. Industries all over the world put Industry 4.0 principles into practice to improve material flows and find errors early in a product's lifecycle. Industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, paper, and pharmaceuticals are starting to adopt Industry 4.0.

Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Air Liquide SA, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Colam Entreprendre, NOW Inc., Fastenal Co., Ferguson plc, Forge Industries Co., Genuine Parts Co., Gitanjali Industrial Mart Pvt.Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Nidec Corp., R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SHV Holdings, SUMINISTROS Y SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES SERVITEC S.A., The Home Depot Inc., Wajax Corp., and WESCO International Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Air Liquide SA, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Colam Entreprendre, NOW Inc., Fastenal Co., Ferguson plc, Forge Industries Co., Genuine Parts Co., Gitanjali Industrial Mart Pvt.Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Nidec Corp., R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SHV Holdings, SUMINISTROS Y SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES SERVITEC S.A., The Home Depot Inc., Wajax Corp., and WESCO International Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Chemicals, Transportation, Food beverage and tobacco, Electricals and electronics, and Textile apparel and footwear and others), Type (Industrial, Electrical, Facility, and Electronics and others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Understand more about the information services market and streamline your business operations, request a sample report now !

Key Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Air Liquide SA, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Colam Entreprendre, NOW Inc., Fastenal Co., Ferguson plc, Forge Industries Co., Genuine Parts Co., Gitanjali Industrial Mart Pvt.Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Nidec Corp., R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SHV Holdings, SUMINISTROS Y SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES SERVITEC S.A., The Home Depot Inc., Wajax Corp., and WESCO International Inc.

An emerging trend in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Distribution Market is the increasing usage of smart equipment technology to track performance and maintenance during the forecast period. Declining automotive production is a key challenge that may impede the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Distribution Market growth.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from this sample report!

The MRO distribution market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Analyst Review

The Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Distribution Market is a crucial component of various industries such as automotive, coal, metal, plastic goods, chemicals, electric equipment, textile, food and beverages, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. In recent years, with the advent of digitalization and Industry IoT, the landscape of MRO distribution has undergone significant transformations.

Governments across the globe have initiated regulatory frameworks to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into the industrial sector, thereby ensuring a steady supply of skilled labor and addressing operational costs. This has led to improved efficiency and operational excellence in manufacturing processes.

The integration of digital technologies in MRO distribution has facilitated the emergence of smart electronic devices and machinery & equipment segments. This has enabled predictive maintenance through sensors and IoT, reducing delays in service and optimizing inventory management within the supply chain.

Manufacturing industries have increasingly adopted outsourcing strategies to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. This has led to the development of smart factories equipped with advanced technologies to meet evolving customer needs while minimizing the carbon footprint.

Critical suppliers in the MRO distribution market play a vital role in providing parts and equipment, including machine consumables, electronics, and pharmaceuticals segments. However, challenges such as wear and tear, as well as delays in service, can disrupt the manufacturing process.

To mitigate these challenges, industries rely on efficient material handling equipment, adhesives, abrasives, industrial motors, sealants, tapes, lubricants, lab supplies, test equipment, blowers, fans, industrial robots, water pumps, and medical equipment. The adoption of energy-efficient technology further contributes to sustainability initiatives and reduces overall operational costs.

In the era of urbanization, sustainable buildings and green facilities are becoming increasingly prevalent, further driving the demand for MRO products and services. This includes automotive spare parts, semiconductor chips for data centers, and energy-efficient pumps for hydroelectricity generation.

The MRO Distribution Market continues to evolve with automation and predictive maintenance becoming integral components. As industries strive for operational excellence and cost optimization, the role of MRO distribution in ensuring smooth operations and maximizing uptime remains paramount.

Download Sample report!

Market Overview

The Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Distribution Market encompasses a broad spectrum of industries, including the automotive, coal, metal, plastic goods, chemicals, electric equipment, textile, and food and beverages sectors. With a focus on ensuring the operational integrity of equipment and infrastructure, the MRO distribution market plays a pivotal role in sustaining productivity and efficiency across these diverse industries. From sourcing spare parts for machinery in the automotive and manufacturing sectors to providing essential maintenance supplies for hydroelectric power plants, MRO distributors facilitate seamless operations. Their role extends to offering specialized solutions tailored to the unique needs of each industry, ensuring reliability and safety in operations. As demand for MRO services continues to grow, distributors must adapt to evolving technological advancements and industry-specific requirements to maintain their competitive edge.

Download Sample report!

Related Reports:

The predictive maintenance (PdM) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.44% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 16,576.78 million. This predictive maintenance (PdM) market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and service), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to rise in cloud computing is the key factor driving the growth of the global PDM market.

The road construction and maintenance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% between 2022 and 2027. The road construction and maintenance market size is forecast to increase by USD 259.95 billion.This road construction and maintenance market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (new construction, reconstruction, and repair), type (highway, street, and bridge), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in the number of automobiles on the roads is notably driving the market growth.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio