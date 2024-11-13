MRO Distribution Market to Grow by USD 72.7 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Global Industry 4.0 Penetration, AI-Powered Report Highlights Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) distribution market size is estimated to grow by USD 72.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.06% during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of industry 4.0 globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards smart equipment technology to track performance and maintenance needs. However, US-China trade war poses a challenge.Key market players include Air Liquide SA, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Colam Entreprendre, Fastenal Co., Ferguson plc, Forge Industries Co., Genuine Parts Co., Gitanjali Industrial Mart Pvt.Ltd., Home Depot Inc., Honeywell International Inc., MRC Inc., Nidec Corp., NOW Inc., R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., RTX Corp., SHV Holdings N.V., SUMINISTROS Y SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES SERVITEC S.A., W.W. Grainger Inc., Wajax Corp., and WESCO International Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) distribution market 2024-2028

Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Distribution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.06% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 72.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Colam Entreprendre, Fastenal Co., Ferguson plc, Forge Industries Co., Genuine Parts Co., Gitanjali Industrial Mart Pvt.Ltd., Home Depot Inc., Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Nidec Corp., NOW Inc., R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., RTX Corp., SHV Holdings N.V., SUMINISTROS Y SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES SERVITEC S.A., W.W. Grainger Inc., Wajax Corp., and WESCO International Inc.

Market Driver

The traditional Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) distribution market was characterized by preventive maintenance based on manufacturer guidelines and reactive repairs leading to inefficiencies. Inventory management often resulted in excess or insufficient stock. However, the advent of sensors and IoT technology has revolutionized MRO processes. Data-driven solutions enable manufacturers to assess equipment performance and maintenance needs proactively, reducing downtime and inventory costs. This transformation towards predictive and efficient MRO processes is expected to significantly drive the growth of the global MRO distribution market.

The MRO distribution market is experiencing significant trends in the realm of maintenance, repair, and overhaul. Safety issues are a top priority, leading to increased demand for advanced metrology-grade 3D scanning tools from companies like Creaform. These tools offer high measurement rates, reporting capabilities, and user independence, enabling faster and more accurate identification of defects on various part sizes and materials, even in complex work environments. Industry standards require OEMs to provide service letters detailing repair methods and consumable requirements. Plug-and-play devices and user-friendly interfaces simplify the integration of 3D scanners into existing infrastructure. Preventive maintenance, inventory management, and economic order quantity calculations are essential for minimizing losses from overbuying and ensuring efficient planned and preventative maintenance. Structure engineers and maintenance managers rely on these tools to inspect and maintain various parts, adhering to acceptance criteria outlined in manufacturer manuals. Corrective maintenance is often required when defects are identified, and the MRO distribution market offers a wide range of repair methods and service equipment catalogs to address these needs. Personal protective equipment and proper training are crucial for operators handling these advanced tools, ensuring safe and effective use. The MRO distribution market continues to evolve, providing innovative solutions for the ever-changing needs of various industries.

Market Challenges

The global MRO distribution market is facing challenges due to the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China . Both countries, being major economic powers, have imposed tariffs on various goods and services, including electronic components. This has resulted in increased prices for these components, as many manufacturers source them from China . For instance, AudioControl, a US-based company, has seen an additional cost of over USD200,000 due to tariffs on components it sources from China . This price increase not only affects the final price of industrial solutions but also the cost of MRO services, negatively impacting vendors in the market. The trade war's disruptions to business operations in these countries have rippled out to other economies, making it a significant challenge for the global MRO distribution market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This maintenance, repair, and overhaul (mro) distribution market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Chemicals

1.2 Transportation

1.3 Food beverage and tobacco

1.4 Electricals and electronics

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Industrial

2.2 Electrical

2.3 Facility

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Chemicals- The Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) distribution market involves supplying spare parts and services to keep industrial equipment operational. Companies provide solutions to maintain machinery, repair damages, and perform periodic overhauls to ensure optimal performance and longevity. MRO distribution plays a crucial role in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and transportation by ensuring minimal downtime and maximizing productivity.

Research Analysis

The Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) distribution market caters to various industries requiring regular upkeep of their infrastructure and equipment. Planned maintenance, preventative maintenance, and corrective maintenance are crucial aspects of MRO, ensuring the longevity and efficiency of structures and machinery. MRO involves the supply of parts, tools, and services to maintenance managers and operators. Structure engineers and MRO specialists employ advanced technologies like metrology-grade 3D scanning tools from companies such as Creaform. These tools enable high measurement rates, reporting, and user independence, making defect identification and repair more efficient. Scanning volumes and part sizes vary, with materials and finishes affecting the choice of scanning technology. Work environments and industry standards influence the selection of MRO equipment and services. OEMs provide service equipment catalogs, ensuring availability of genuine parts and compatibility with original machinery. Safety issues and regulatory compliance are paramount, driving the demand for accurate measurement and reporting in MRO. Metrology-grade 3D scanning tools offer a solution, providing detailed data for addressing defects and maintaining optimal performance.

Market Research Overview

The Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) distribution market caters to the needs of various industries for planned maintenance, preventative maintenance, and corrective maintenance. Structural engineers and maintenance managers rely on a vast inventory of parts to keep infrastructure in optimal condition. Defects in equipment often trigger the need for repairs, which must meet strict acceptance criteria outlined in manufacturer's manuals. Repair methods can range from simple fixes to complex overhauls, utilizing advanced tools like 3D scanners for precise measurement and analysis. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) provide service equipment catalogs with plug-and-play devices and user-friendly interfaces for ease of use. 3D scanning tools, such as those offered by Creaform, offer metrology-grade accuracy for measuring parts, with software providing real-time results. Factors like measurement rate, reporting, user independence, scanning volumes, part sizes, materials, finishes, surfaces, and work environments influence the selection of scanning tools. Safety issues are paramount in MRO, with operators requiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and adherence to industry standards. Preventive maintenance and inventory management play crucial roles in minimizing economic order quantities, carrying costs, and losses from overbuying.

