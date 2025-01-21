MRO for Automation Solutions Market to Grow by USD 53.29 Billion (2024-2028), Growth in Outsourcing Operations Boosts Revenue, Report on AI's Impact - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global maintenance repair operations (MRO) for automation solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 53.29 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.38% during the forecast period. Growth in outsourcing of operations is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of analytics for predictive maintenance. However, US-China trade war poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp..

Maintenance Repair Operations (MRO) For Automation Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.38% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 53287.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

In the dynamic world of Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) for automation solutions, trends are shaping the industry's future. Vaccination drives and a focus on sustainability are driving the need for green MRO practices in process and discrete industries. The power, energy and water sectors, including the power industry, oil and gas, and water and wastewater, aim for energy-efficient technology and reduced downtime. MRO market is fragmented with key players like Airgas, E-commerce platforms, IoT providers, and distributors such as Air Works, Wesco, Sonepar, Rexel, and Applied Industrial Technologies. Skilled workforce, raw material shortages, shipping delays, and economic slowdown pose challenges. New technologies like sensors, smart technologies, Industry 4.0, and digitization are transforming MRO. MRO product categories include pumps, industrial motors, sealants, tapes, lubricants, lab supplies, test equipment, and more. Sustainability and safety standards are crucial, with a focus on energy-efficient technology and reducing carbon footprint. Operating expenses, automotive spare parts, semiconductor chips, data centers, urbanization, and sustainable buildings are other areas of growth.

Service providers in the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) sector for automation solutions are enhancing their offerings by integrating advanced analytics and statistical models into their maintenance tools. Siemens, in collaboration with SAP, is developing an open cloud platform for industrial end-users. This new platform, which utilizes SAP's HANA Cloud Platform, enables real-time data analysis on a large scale. Machines and systems record and analyze vast amounts of data, employing simulation and intelligent pattern recognition to identify potential errors before system or product failure occurs. By utilizing these advanced technologies, MRO service providers aim to streamline maintenance processes, minimize errors, and ultimately improve overall operational efficiency.

In the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) market for automation solutions, industries such as process and discrete face unique challenges. Vaccination drives and economic slowdown impact workforce availability. Fragmented markets in sectors like power, energy and water, oil and gas, and manufacturing require sustainable solutions. Green energy production and sustainability are key trends, driving demand for green MRO practices and energy-efficient technology. MRO providers like Airgas, E-commerce platforms, IoT, Big Data, and 3D printing offer new opportunities. Skilled workforce shortages, raw material shortages, and shipping delays add complexity. New technologies like sensors, safety standards, and smart technologies are transforming industries. Outsourcing strategies and digitization through Industry 4.0 and GoExpedi streamline operations. MRO products include pumps, industrial motors, sealants, tapes, lubricants, lab supplies, test equipment, blowers, fans, industrial robots, water pumps, medical equipment, and more. Sustainability initiatives like energy-efficient technology, carbon footprint reduction, and operating expenses optimization are crucial. Applied Industrial Technologies, Sonepar, Rexel, Wesco, and others lead the market, offering innovative solutions for industries facing these challenges.

The global automation solutions market, particularly in the MRO sector, is facing challenges due to the escalating trade tensions between the US and China . These two major economic powers have imposed tariffs on numerous goods and services, including electronic components. The semiconductor and electronics industry, a significant user of these components, is being impacted, leading to increased costs for businesses. The higher prices of electronic components due to tariffs are causing a rise in the final cost of automation solutions, making them less affordable for many businesses worldwide. This situation is creating operational difficulties for companies in various industries that rely on automation solutions for their operations.

End-user 1.1 Process industries

1.2 Discrete industries Type 2.1 MRO items

items 2.2 Services Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Process industries- The process industries, including energy and power, water and wastewater, and oil and gas, are experiencing significant growth during the forecast period. In the power industry, increasing global demand for electricity, urbanization, and the use of electronic appliances have driven the need for more energy production. Renewable energy sources, such as solar and biomass, are becoming increasingly popular due to depleting coal reserves and the need to reduce carbon emissions. This shift towards renewable energy is leading to the restructuring of power plants and the establishment of new ones, resulting in increased demand for automation solutions. Similarly, in the water and wastewater industry, the growing demand for freshwater resources and rising concerns over water reuse and recycling are driving investments in water and wastewater treatment facilities. Technologies such as desalination and nanotechnology are being used to treat wastewater to provide potable water. The pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries require high-quality water, further increasing the demand for automation solutions. The oil and gas industry is also contributing to the demand for automation solutions due to ongoing exploration of new fields and refinery units, as well as expansions of onshore and offshore production activities. Automation solutions help increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety in these industries. Overall, the global MRO market for automation solutions is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to these trends in the process industries.

Research Analysis

The Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) market for automation solutions is witnessing significant growth in various industries, including process and discrete industries, driven by the need for increased efficiency and productivity. The market is fragmented with numerous players, each offering a range of MRO products and services. The adoption of automation solutions, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and sensors, is on the rise in the MRO sector, enabling predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring. However, challenges such as raw material shortages, shipping delays, and economic slowdown are impacting the market. The power industry and energy production, particularly in the green energy sector, are major consumers of MRO products and services. The skilled workforce is essential for the successful implementation and maintenance of automation solutions. Safety standards and inventory management are critical aspects of MRO operations, especially in process industries where pumps and other critical equipment require regular maintenance. Outsourcing strategies are increasingly being adopted to optimize costs and improve operational efficiency. New technologies, such as advanced sensors and safety systems, are transforming the MRO landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) market for automation solutions is witnessing significant growth in various industries, including process and discrete industries, as automation becomes increasingly essential for enhancing efficiency and productivity. The market is fragmented, with numerous players offering a wide range of MRO products and services. The adoption of automation solutions is particularly prominent in the power industry, where green energy production is a priority. MRO plays a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability of these operations through green MRO practices. The market is also impacted by various challenges such as downtime, raw material shortages, shipping delays, and economic slowdown. New technologies, such as IoT, big data, 3D printing, and sensors, are transforming the MRO landscape, enabling predictive maintenance and inventory optimization. MRO products encompass a diverse range of offerings, including pumps, industrial motors, sealants, tapes, lubricants, lab supplies, test equipment, and more. The market is witnessing a shift towards smart technologies, such as Industry 4.0 and digitization, to enhance operational efficiency and reduce operating expenses. Applications of MRO solutions extend to various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, oil and gas, water and wastewater, and medical equipment, among others. The market is also witnessing a trend towards outsourcing strategies to optimize costs and focus on core competencies. Safety standards and energy-efficient technology are critical considerations in the MRO market, as companies strive to minimize their carbon footprint and reduce operating expenses. E-commerce and the use of industrial robots are also transforming the MRO landscape, enabling just-in-time delivery and streamlined operations. Urbanization and the construction of sustainable buildings and green facilities are also driving demand for MRO solutions, particularly in the areas of HVAC systems, water management, and energy efficiency. Overall, the MRO market for automation solutions is poised for continued growth, driven by the need for increased efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

